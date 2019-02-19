Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

WOW Air is making it cheaper to see Iceland — if you're willing travel without frills.

The low-cost carrier is currently offering one-way flights from New York, Boston, Detroit and Baltimore to Iceland that start at $45. The deal is good for travel between March 1 and May 31.

"At WOW air, we are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all, from the experienced globe-trotter to travel newbies and those in between," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air, in a press release.

But don't expect first-class luxury — or a final ticket price of $45 — if you fly any low-cost carrier. WOW and similar airlines can charge extra for carry-on and checked baggage, as well as food and other amenities. The day of the week on which you choose to fly also can impact your ticket price.

For WOW Air flights to Iceland, $45 only covers your ticket and a personal item. We searched WOW for a round-trip flight for two adults from Detroit to Reykjavik, Iceland that left on March 20 and returned April 3. While we could find a $45 ticket no-frills to Iceland, the cheapest return flight we could find cost $169.99. And that doesn't include baggage fees.

The better deal might be WOW plus, which includes a personal item, carry-on bag and checked bag. We found a round-trip WOW plus ticket between Detroit and Reykjavik that left March 11 and returned March 20 and cost a total of $378.93.

By comparison, the cheapest flight we could find on Expedia from a WOW competitor on the same dates and same route was $557.

