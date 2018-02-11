Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You can certainly feel a change of seasons as far as retailers are concerned. Black Friday is in the air, and as part of a countdown to the massive shopping event we're seeing early Black Friday deals already launching online.

For the show I host with Amazon, I've had a chance to spend a great deal of time with both the KitchenAid mixers and the chefs that swear by these legacy pieces.

I've had chefs tell me that the KitchenAid mixers are so powerful and also so practical, they're built to stay out on the counter. While this mixer has been out of the budget for me, at $70 off today, I'm strongly considering taking the plunge.

From baking to mixing and with 15 different accessories that can be purchased separately, you could tackle everything from making your own pasta to bread, sausage, dough, cookies, burgers and countless other tasks where you control the ingredients and additives from start to finish.

Is it worth buying this deal before Black Friday? My answer is that if you need this, I would buy it so you have the power in time for Thanksgiving and the holiday hosting. If you wait, expect to save an additional $10 from Kohl's in-store and some additional reductions on the higher-end KitchenAid models on Black Friday itself.

Features of the KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer

6-quart stainless steel bowl with enough capacity to mix dough for 13 dozen cookies.

67 touch points per rotation around the bowl for thorough ingredient Incorporation.

Bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support for stability when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches.

Includes powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater, and stainless steel wire whip.

15 additional accessories can be purchased.

BUY IT NOW: $70 Off KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer + Free Shipping

Was: $279.34

Now: $209.00

***Price valid today only Friday November 2, 2018

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

