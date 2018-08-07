CLEVELAND, OH — Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

They are weird, they are hugely popular and they are oddly useful in ways you may not have imagined. Say hello to the strangest deals from Amazon Prime Day 2018!

Some of the deals I've listed below were so popular on Prime Day 2018 and sold out so quickly, Amazon has re-stocked and the same offers have now returned at the exact same Prime Day prices.

Click the play button to see these slightly absurd customer favorites in action. While both the doorbell and the scanmaker pen featured in the video have just sold out, below are some other top strange finds at their lowest prices.

If you don't have Prime and want to score FREE shipping on any item, use this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

1) $50 Off Italian Luxury Bed Sheet Set With Aloe Coating

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**Who would have thought Aloe Vera and sheets work so well together!

2) $40 Off Leatherman Style Multi Tool (12 Tools In One)

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

*A tiny but incredibly strong pocket tool that can take care of most tasks around your home and yard.

3) 50% Off Cool-Head Microbead Travel Neck and back Pillows

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

*Rids neck pain and reduces snoring while keeping you cool!

4) $30 Off Top Collapsible and Expandable Garden Hose

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

*The most popular product in the garden category.

5) Pur Power Brush Spinning Hose System For Home, Pets and Car

Was: $59.99

Now: $24.99

*Retailers struggled to keep this in stock throughout Prime Day. In stock now!

6) $30 Off Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

*The summer bathing suit season created so much traffic, this deal almost sold out four times!

7) $20 Off Pet Grooming Brush and Rake

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

**Is it a rake or a brush? We're not sure but it worked really well on our set dogs!

8) $50 Off iClever Vehicle Jump Starter + Power Bank + Emergency LED

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**It's a jump starter meets power bank that can also jump start a boat!

9) $40 Off Handsome Man Hammock Sleeping Bed Swing

MSRP: $69.99

List Price: $39.99

Now: $29.99

**This deal is so popular it's almost sold out again!

10) $40 Off Men's Aftershave / Moisturizer, Pocket Tool and Camping Lantern

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**A bundle of three products that have very little in common other than some very strong value.

MORE PRIME DAY COVERAGE FROM DEALBOSS:

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA