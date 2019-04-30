Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Click here to try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days.

Did you know that in the last 36 hours alone, more than 300,000 deals appeared on Amazon.com? That is a crazy number of reductions in categories that may or may not appeal to you and it can be very overwhelming.

As a consumer reporter, I have the advantage of having collected your requests and input toward what products are the most practical for our region — and which deals are the most timely within our community.



I've made my list and I've checked it more than twice and the top 11 Amazon deals for the month of May are all categorized and waiting for you below. I should mention, prices can change VERY quickly on Amazon. Something that is on sale today may not be on sale in a few hours and the reductions come in waves.

Please keep in mind that no price quoted below is expected to last long so make your move. Don't have an Amazon Prime subscription? Click here to try Prime for free for 30 days.

Happy Savings!



Up to 40 percent off Instant Pot multi-cookers with free shipping

Was: $79.95

Now: $47.99

**Price will fluctuate in 24 hours



$200 off HP Pavillion laptops with free shipping

Was: $499.99

Now: $299.99



$90 off Blink XT security cameras with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $139.99



$30 off Toshiba Smart TV Fire edition with free shipping

Was: $180.00

Now: $149.99



$30 off top-rated digital photo frames with free shipping

Was: $89.99

Now: $59.99

***Save an additional 5% with coupon box on sales page



81 percent off SanDisk 64GB memory cards with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $11.99



$30 off MyQ smart garage door opener with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99



$45 off Keter outdoor bench and storage set with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $124.99



20 percent off above ground swimming pools with pump and free shipping

Was: $140.49

Now: $111.00

**Clip coupon for the additional $3 off to lower the price



90 percent off Better Homes & Gardens annual magazine subscription

Was: $47.88

Now: $5.00

**Select the auto-renewal option to lower the price



68 percent off Levi's Men's RFID protected wallet with Prime shipping

Was: $24.00

Now: $7.79

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.







