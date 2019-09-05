Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Imagine being able to decrease the drying time of your household's most demanding appliance by 10 to 25 minutes. How you do your laundry is about to change as we go chemical-free while lowering your energy bill.

It's kind of like the old tennis ball trick— minus the chemicals — and it's energy-efficient beyond belief.

I featured this product for the first time almost two decades ago and it is now wildly popular with our viewers. Pur Soft Wool Dryer Balls are handmade New Zealand wool dryer balls that soften your laundry naturally without any of the toxins found in conventional fabric softeners. They will reduce your drying time by 35 percent and in turn can save you hundreds on your annual energy costs — up to 20 percent per year.

Throw these dryer balls in to your dryer and they create hot pockets between your clothing to decrease dryer time, saving you time and money.

Click the play button to see them in action!

Features of the Pur Soft New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls:

Decrease your drying time 10 to 25 minutes depending on dryer and load size

100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic

Replaces dryer sheets

Safe for all dryers and don't fall apart like dryer balls

No dyes like tennis balls

Reduces static and wrinkles

One of the best-reviewed products on the market

Each dryer set lasts for 1,000 loads

It's recommended to replace the dryer balls every four to six months

If you read Pur Soft wool dryer balls reviews online, you'll find they are extremely popular and effective. While you may find similar prices on Amazon, the deal I found is for the XL size and is made of 100 percent natural New Zealand wool.

Was: $35.00

Now: $19.99

**Essential oil set available with this deal too!

