Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off 25 eye pads — five boxes — with free shipping

I slept for precisely 90 minutes last night between delayed flights and my face was just seen by millions of people for a show I host in New York City. I cannot afford to look as horrendous as I often do and you can bet today's bargain is a staple in my household.

I am the last person in the world who would start putting cucumbers under my eyes or investing in expensive under-eye products. The return of today's deal — which is to date the most popular beauty product I've ever featured — is something from which any busy sleep-deprived person can benefit.

If you have concerns over wrinkles, pressure or dark circles, the Pur-Cooling Eye Pads that you've seen on QVC, HSN and at top local spas are a top seller and in my opinion, most effective.

My eyes have never looked better and I'm getting fewer headaches as the seasons change. If you're familiar with the whole cucumber-on-the-eye trick, the Pur-Cooling Eye Pads derive their implementation from that technique. Just place one of the cooling pads onto your eyes and sit there for between two and five minutes. Positive results are visible after the first use.

After a few weeks of use — I recommend using them 1-3 times per week or after a really rough night — the impact is staggering.

Click the play button to see this product up close. The deal below is unbelievable!

Features of the Pur-Cooling Eye Pads:

Reduce puffiness

Alleviate pressure

Diminish dark circles

Completely natural

Comfort and tighten the skin

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off 25 eye pads — five boxes — with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?