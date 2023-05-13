Here's how to get some of the best deals on tech, appliances in May

Experts say Mother's Day and Memorial Day bring deep discounts on appliances, tech. devices and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether shopping for Mom or just looking for a good deal, shopping analysts with Consumer Reports say May has a lot to offer.

From mattresses to appliances and even Bluetooth speakers, both Mother's Day and Memorial Day mean deep discounts for shoppers.

Mary Beth Quirk is a shopping editor with Consumer Reports. The nonprofit tests products and monitors prices to find the best deals.

"We're actually seeing a lot of sales on grills right now. It's kind of the perfect time. A lot of places in the country are warming up," Quirk said, "A pretty good gift item is a smartwatch…. Another category that's on sale lot this month is blenders.”

Right now, shoppers can find discounts on items at big-name stores like Walmart and Target.

"It's also a good month seasonally to prepare for the summer. So, you can get things like a new stroller for walks with your kids or a bike helmet, insect repellent, and sunscreen," Quirk said. "So, no matter where you shop, it kind of helps to comparison shop and we've got those prices listed…. We really put these products through their paces to make sure that they're going to last and, again, be worth that money that you're spending.”

To view this month's deals and compare prices, visit ConsumerReports.org.