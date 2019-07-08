GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Rock-and-play sleeper is responsible for several infant deaths. The product has been recalled.



But that same sleeper has started popping up at daycares across the country. And they may not even know they're recalled.



The first recall went out back on April 12th. Fisher-price recalled 5 million sleepers that lead to another 700 thousand being recalled. And for good reason. Consumer reports is aware of at least 53 infant deaths linked to inclined sleepers.

The problem is there's no established way to directly notify daycare centers about these recalls.

There's not even an established process to let health departments know about these kinds of recalls. They must find out on their own.



In fact, Consumer Reports says according to a survey released by consumer advocacy groups, they surveyed 376 facilities this summer. 1-in-10 was still using one of the recalled sleepers.

We checked with the state department of health and human services. They said in a statement "Childcare facilities and homes must adhere to the safety requirements and they are responsible for providing a safe environment but checking on recalled items is not a specific requirement for inspections."



That's scary. But you can still do something. Ask any potential daycare center how they plan to handle recalls.

