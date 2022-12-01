Beware of scams in your inbox and texts

Following a recent breach, an online security company warns your information could be even more vulnerable online.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you use WhatsApp, your information might be out there and vulnerable. Check Point analyzed a recent breach and found millions of Americans have had their phone numbers exposed on the internet.

That information in the wrong hands means scammers or hackers can try to phish for more and they can also use those phone numbers to access your Zelle, Paypal or other payment transfer service.

It makes your phone number even more valuable on the dark web. Check Point's Chief Information Security Officer says if you get emails offering things that are too good to be true, that's because they are.

"10 years ago, the Nigerian hackers, you know, were telling you that you were related to a Nigerian prince and they owed you millions of dollars, just send us $50. And we'll release these funds to you. Well, that was too good to be true. Same thing goes these days, the too good to be true," Pete Nicoletti said.

Here's what you need to do:

Don't click on links, instead go to the website directly to verify if you can get that offer.

Don't reuse the same combo of email addresses and passwords for your accounts, make sure they're unique.

When it comes to payment transfer services, make sure you turn on two-factor authentication.

"Don't give your phone to anybody. Number two, and protect that physical asset, right? Also protect your SIM card. You know, sim cloning is not theoretical. If I have physical access to your SIM card, I can clone it. And then I have access to all your messages," Nicoletti said.

He says even his own family has been ripped off.

"Even my son was tricked with a Zelle payment. I hate to admit that being a cybersecurity professional."

He added, "the kid needed to make a phone call, he had the phone in his hand, and he did a quick little Zelle payment to himself before my son even knew it."

He says, when you're online, make sure your browser is up to date.