UGA fan buys tickets on third-party site, seller never released them, she says

ATLANTA — A Georgia family is warning about online ticket sellers after they said they spent hundreds of dollars to see the Georgia Bulldogs play, but the seller never released the tickets.

“We bought the tickets for our son for Christmas last year, for the Georgia-Tennessee game," said Katie Sumner.

Sumner said for that $441, she was the mom of the year, securing tickets on SeatGeek to one of the biggest games of 2022 as a gift to her son.

“Who knew it would literally be the game of the century?" she laughed. "He was so excited.”

But Sumner started to sweat when days before the game, the tickets still hadn’t hit her account.

“I was trying to upload the tickets and it kept saying they had not been released from the seller yet, that it could take up to 24 hours before the game," she recalled.

But when that day came, the tickets still hadn't arrived.

“They put me on hold forever and came back and said they can't release the tickets," Sumner said. "The seller has decided that they priced the tickets wrong. I guess the SeatGeek never had possession of the tickets.”

She ended up shelling out nearly $1,400 dollars to buy new tickets on a different site.

“I think the seller, they probably had season tickets and they realized that they could make a lot more money, or they went to the game themselves," Sumner said. "That's almost like stealing.”

After 11Alive reached out to SeatGeek, a company spokesperson apologized for the trouble and refunded Katie the original ticket price, plus the difference for what she had to pay for the new seats.

Other ticketing sites have been under scrutiny for lack of availability as well.

Notoriously, 14 million Taylor Swift fans sent Ticketmaster into a tailspin, crashing the site and leading the Department of Justice to open an investigation.

Here are some tips for buying tickets according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB):