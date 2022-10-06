Beloved gas station chain Wawa coming to Georgia

The convenience store and gas station said they plan to open a store by 2024.

ATLANTA — Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia.

The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future."

They did not specify exactly where, only that it would be in "southern and coastal Georgia."

“Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach more customers with our quality fresh food, beverages and community support friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. “Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast.”