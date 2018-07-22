GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be on the lookout for a new phishing scheme called Tabnabbing.

No, it's not the latest dance craze, but rather another way criminals are trying to get access to your personal information.

Tabnabbing was first coined by Aza Raskin, a security expert, according to the BBB.

So what is it?

Tabnabbing is when a hacker will change a website you are on to look like one you are familiar with while the tab is inactive. The hope is that you will re-enter your username and password thus giving the hackers the potential to get your personal information.

It can be a real issue because hackers could reload either your email page or your bank account page which opens you up to identity theft if you give hackers what they are after.

Having multiple tabs open makes you an easier target because it could be hard to keep track of everything.

The BBB recommends closing a tab when you are done. If a website asks you to log in again, the BBB says you are better off closing out of that and entering the website again on another tab.

