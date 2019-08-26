CHICAGO — How much would you pay for a dime?

A Utah businessman paid $1.32 million for an 1894-S Barber Dime at a Chicago auction, according to Stack's Bowers Galleries.

The dime is one of only 24 ever made. Only nine of the coins still exist, according to the gallery.

Dell Loy Hansen, a real estate investor and owner of the Real Salt Lake MLS team, is an avid coin collector.

The dime once belonged to Jerry Buss, the late owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Another 1894-S dime sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer for nearly $2 million.

