A lot of business owners say they're facing supply chain issues, especially around the holidays.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you've probably noticed that retail stores and restaurants may not have your favorite items in stock.

A lot of business owners say they're facing supply chain issues, especially around the holidays.

"Man! This holiday season has been very busy," Amy Knight said.

Amy Knight is the owner of Cotique Boutique in Monroe County.

Knight says more people are shopping in the stores than last year, and she's ready for the crowd.

"I always have a ton, girl! I'm never out of stock of anything," Knight said, but she also says a lot of other small businesses are, due to supply chain shortages that started because of the pandemic.

"I know business owners had time getting inventory because of the ships. All of the inventory was on the ships, so they weren't able to receive stuff, and then all of a sudden, they got stuff at one time, so it's really hard," Knight said.

She says because of this, she orders months in advance.

"I ordered stuff back in July so that I can get my full run, but if I order something today, I may not get all of the sizes," Knight said.

Restaurant owners, however, don't really have that option.

Chris Andrews, owner of Flavorz Eatery, says he's had to go up a bit on his food prices due to inflation and shortages.

"From something as small as plates -- plates have been out a whole lot lately. I don't really know if that's a result of holiday cooking," Andrews said.

Andrews says right now, prices and items are reasonable, but he hopes that the shortages and increases stop soon.

"If they were to keep going up, then I'd have to make a change, and I kind of don't want my customers to be disappointed in price increases, but it would be something that I would have to do," Andrews said.

In the meantime, Andrews says he will keep doing everything he can to make sure he sells his food at an affordable price.