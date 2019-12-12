MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Floor Technician

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4102708632

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 2 years or more experience.

Job Duties: Experienced person must be able to strip wax, and buff floors, as well as use a carpet extractor.

---------

Job Title: Office Cleaner

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4102652435

Requirements: Applicants must have at least one-year experience, and reliable transportation.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for dusting, washing glass, removing rubbish, moving furniture, maintaining restrooms, emptying and relining waste containers, and mopping and vacuuming floors.

---------

Job Title: Crew Member

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3951663026

Job Duties: Will work as crew members in fast food store. Duties include cashier, food prep, batter operators, and cooks. Will be responsible for preparing food to fill customer orders, cleaning work area and providing excellent customer services. Employer requires professional appearance (will wear uniforms), excellent hygiene and hair.

---------

Job Title: Office Assistant

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4099362518

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Serves as the receptionist or first point to contact for the public: answers telephone calls and greets visitors; ascertains nature of business, directs callers/visitors to appropriate personnel, and records/relays messages; and initiates and returns calls as necessary. Performs customer service functions; provides information/assistance regarding services, activities, procedures, or other issues; distributes forms/documentation as requested; responds to routine questions or complaints and initiates problem resolution.

---------

Job Title: Drywall and Acoustical Workers

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3858783374

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Drywall framers, hangers, and drywall finishers, and Acoustical Ceiling Mechanics.

---------

Job Title: Commercial Construction Laborer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4095598501

Education: Applicants must have a Bachelor Degree or higher.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: May be required to work at elevated heights and be performing tasks involving physical labor construction projects. Must have knowledge of tools and materials used in commercial construction and be able to operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. General job duties include the following: clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, clean up rubble and debris.

---------

Job Title: Corporate Sales Trainer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4013047720

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma and at least some college, no degree.

Job Duties: Create and develop new training classes based on current/future field needs. Conduct monthly and semi-annual sales training classes (in person or online). Provide in-store field training as necessary. Act as monthly project manager for the Product of the Month program. Coordinate with Merchandising to select monthly featured product. Record, edit and post Store Manager product presentations each month. Create and execute quarterly Store Operations sales contests and execute monthly sales workshops.

---------

Job Title: Deputy Clerk

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4102810012

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Coordinates effective communications by initiating outgoing communications, responding to incoming communications, and relaying information between the department and other departments, outside agencies, and the general public. Answers the telephone; screens call; provides information/assistance and initiates problem resolution; takes and relays messages and/or directs calls to appropriate personnel; returns calls as necessary. Coordinates calendar activities. Receives, opens and distributes incoming mail; prepares outgoing mail. Copies and distributes correspondence, memoranda, reports, and other related materials.

RELATED: Perry Ellis buys former Fred’s distribution center in Dublin

RELATED: Fire truck company plans to hire 300 people in Milledgeville

RELATED: Baldwin County High receives state grant for their first television studio

RELATED: Local business owners react to 450-plus jobs coming to Telfair County

RELATED: Monroe County employees will see pay raise in 2020

RELATED: Buc-ee's groundbreaking ceremony held in Warner Robins

RELATED: $3.6 million expansion project underway at VECTR

RELATED: 'We're not done yet': Irving tissue plant announces expansion at grand opening event

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.