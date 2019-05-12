MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Janitorial Night Supervisor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4056347918

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, six months of experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Provides direct supervision of assigned janitorial operations personnel; Ensure site leadership and associates are trained and knowledgeable of their responsibilities under each policy; maintains coverage for night shifts by coordinating and collaborating with crew and observing daily schedules; Collaborates with customer team to ensure coordination and successful execution of daily operations, resolving, deficiencies in a timely manner

------------

Job Title: Asst. Public Defender

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3989481180

Requirements: Juris Doctor degree and one year of experience

Job Duties: The purpose of this classification is to perform legal/administrative functions associated with providing legal representation to eligible criminal defendants.

------------

Job Title: Product Design Engineer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4074529811

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience

Job Duties: The Product Design Engineer will be directly involved in all stages of New Product Introduction projects from concept generation to product launch. This position will also drive the improvement in quality and cost of existing product lines. The primary responsibilities of the Product Design Engineer will include, but are not limited to, designing, prototyping, and validating new products, specifying materials and manufacturing processes for new or existing designs, and collaborating with other departments to meet project goals and objectives.

------------

Job Title: General Warehouse

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4075132651

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Perform manual labor; Load and unloaded materials; Move material by hand;

Sort cargo; Pack containers; Follow all safety rules and regulations; Must be able to do heavy lifting

------------

Job Title: Residential Helper

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4091938385

Qualifications: Applicants must have HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties: Work with the driver of the truck to assist in refuse collection

------------

Job Title: Relationship Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4091098645

Requirements: Must have Bachelor’s degree and seven years of experience

Job Duties: Proactively grows bank revenue by focusing on prospective companies to offer an appropriate suite of products and services in response to the client's needs

------------

Job Title: Restaurant Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4079830144

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have one year of experience. Must have a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Direct activities for a food and beverage service; Monitor facility compliance with health and fire regulations; Count money.

------------

Job Title: Food Service Employee 1

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4088871310

Requirements: Must have HS diploma/GED and First Aid certificate

Job Duties: Prepares and cooks or assists in the cooking of food using specialized equipment; Serves and distributes food; Cleans kitchen, kitchen equipment, and dining areas; Participates in extracurricular activities as needed.

