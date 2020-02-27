MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4371979109

Qualifications: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 22 years old

Job Duties: Supervise inmates in penal institution in accordance with established policies, regulations, and procedures. Observes conduct and behavior of inmates to prevent disturbances and escapes. Inspects locks, window bars, grills, doors, and gates for tampering. Searches inmates and cells for contraband articles. Supervise and direct inmates during work assignments. Patrols assigned areas for evidence of forbidden activities, infractions of rules, and unsatisfactory attitude or adjustment of prisoners and reports observations to a supervisor. Employs weapons or force to maintain discipline and order among prisoners, if necessary. Escorts inmates to and from visiting room, medical office, and religious services. Supervise entrance of prison to screen visitors. Prepares written reports concerning incidences of inmate disturbances or injuries.

--------

Job Title: Patient Transporter

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4263973440

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and BLS certification required

Job Duties: Perform a variety of activities related to the transportation of patients, specimens and equipment. Greet and assist patients and visitors at hospital and clinics as directed. Will assist in keeping the hallways neat and orderly by removing medical equipment and unoccupied hospital beds and placing them in their appropriate locations. Assists non-acutely ill patients with basic care and daily hygiene activities as well as with maintaining a safe and clean environment.

--------

Job Title: Property Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4377277511

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

Job Duties: This position collects, inspects, and inventories all personal property of incoming inmates. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices established by the organization. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

--------

Job Title: Training Supervisor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4362381255

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience

Job Duties: The position is responsible for organizing and managing the training programs for the mill. The Training Supervisor actively searches, creatively designs and implements effective methods to educate, enhance processes, achieve cost savings and improve productivity.

--------

Job Title: Driver – Non CDL

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4371913039

Qualifications: Applicants must have HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will load, transport, and unload household goods.

--------

Job Title: Collector

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4273808190

Requirements: Must have HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties: Assimilates and reviews delinquent account records and relative information to determine which customers must be contacted for collection of overdue accounts; verifies accuracy of accounts using calculator and computer

--------

Job Title: Store Lead

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4362573860

Requirements: Applicants must have high school diploma/GED and be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will promote and sell products and services with a positive attitude and meets or exceed sales goals and customer experience objectives. The Store Lead will also actively and consistently support all efforts to simplify and enhance the customer experience by effective customer coordination, including the welcome and wait time process.

--------

Job Title: E&I Supervisor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4362600070

Requirements: Bachelors degree and five years of experience

Job Duties: Supervises the work of approximately 15 EI Technicians and coordinate with but not directly supervise General Mechanics.

Coordinates with EI Planners to ensure all PM’s are scheduled and completed.

Initiates work orders and actions to correct unsafe acts and conditions; attends maintenance planning and coordination meetings to help prioritize scheduled work and efficiently handle “break-in” work as necessary.

RELATED: Boomtown Houston County: A look at the community's growing industries

RELATED: He was teaching at Mercer when a video he posted on YouTube went viral. Now, he’s a full-time YouTube creator.

RELATED: US economy adds a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.