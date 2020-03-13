MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Yard Loader

Location: Perry

Job ID: 4423171175

Qualifications: HS diploma/GED and previous warehouse experience

Job Duties: A Yard Loader is responsible for safely and accurately loading and unloading all deliveries made and received by ADS. A Yard Loader must demonstrate safe and proper vehicle operation at all times. This position also interacts with company and non-company drivers as well as will-call customers and should display excellent customer service skills.

-----------

Job Title: Mortgage Processor

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4423252005

Requirements: Associate’s degree and one year of experience

Job Duties: Process and close residential loans by assisting Mortgage Lender with documentation, customer service and administrative task to support Mortgage Loan Department.

-----------

Job Title: GCA Floor Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4415558833

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: The Floor Technician provides the cleaning and upkeep of all assigned areas including clean hallways and other areas. Strip and wax floors, mop and clean floors, understand chemicals usage, vacuum offices and common areas. Operate chemical dispensing units.

-----------

Job Title: Full Time Associate

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4423976815

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Performs routine food service activities according to established operational policies and procedures. Demonstrates basic knowledge of menu and responds to guest inquiries and concerns in a courteous manner.

-----------

Job Title: Low Voltage Installer’s Helper

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4347323449

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Installing low voltage systems to include but not limited to: installation of devices, installation of cable, carry wire, carry equipment and ladders, use of fish tape, climb ladder, load and unload work trucks and ability to follow instructions.

-----------

Job Title: Water Operator Technician 1

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4415646473

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: The primary responsibility of the Site Operation Technician is to operate clarification / filtration equipment systems. To effectively identify problems as they occur and take appropriate steps to solve them, including performing repair or referring more complex issues to others.

-----------

Job Title: Bank Teller

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4424408345

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Prior cash handling experience.

Job Duties: Process monetary transactions including share deposits and balancing all transactions, process cash advances, travelers checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and similar transactions, perform drive-up teller and night drop functions as assigned, maintain control over the teller area according to security procedures, and promote and cross sell products and services to assist members with their individual needs.

-----------

Job Title: Technician Medical I

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4415614873)

Education: BS/BA in Chemistry or Biology, or Associates degree in a Laboratory Science or Medical Technology

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Follow the laboratory's procedures for specimen handling and processing, test

analyses, reporting and maintaining records of patient test result, maintain records that demonstrate that proficiency testing samples are tested in the same manner as patient specimens, analyze specimens using approved testing procedures (see department SOPs), and review and release test results.

