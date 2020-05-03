MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Security Guard

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4403966419

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Answer alarms and investigate disturbances, call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons, circulate among visitors, patrons, or employees to preserve order and protect property, monitor and authorize entrance and departure of employees, visitors, and other persons to guard against theft and maintain security of premises, patrol industrial or commercial premises to prevent and detect signs of intrusion and ensure security of doors, windows, and gates, warn persons of rule infractions or violations, and apprehend or evict violators from premises, using force when necessary, and write reports of daily activities and irregularities such as equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorized persons, or unusual occurrences.

--------

Job Title: Property Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4377277511

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of administration support.

Job Duties: Adheres to all policies, procedures, and specific facility regulations including posted special orders and instructions, assists with data entry and maintenance of computerized files, collects, inspects and inventories all personal property of incoming inmates when they first arrive at the facility, and provides inmates with a receipt for all personal property stored for them, pursuant to facility policy.

--------

Job Title: Parts Counter Salesman

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4386730352

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Applicant will sell spare or replacement parts, find part stock numbers and prices, locate parts by looking as catalogs, computers, assist customers to select parts, and provide price quotes.

--------

Job Title: Administrative Support 1 - FVOP

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4407007043

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Must have 1 year of clerical experience, and be at least 21 years old, and hold a valid Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Effectively receive and enter client data into an electronic system. Check clients in and out of their appointments. Make appointments, and follow up appointments for clients and staff. Maintain staff schedules and department referrals. Verify Medicaid status daily. Check client authorization status daily. Review the Benchmark website for possible admissions daily, if required. Manages the suicide prevention client list, if required. Collect client payments, process the payment in the ECR and forward the payment to Administration. Scan and upload documents to the client’s ECR. Answer calls, takes messages and distribute appropriately, make copies, and send emails as needed. Performs appointment reminder and failed appointment calls.

--------

Job Title: Receiving Clerk

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4399880216

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent, and hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Responsible for receiving shipments, and packaging. Receive items into Oracle by matching quantities on packing slip with purchase orders, and generate serially controlled labels, and apply to inbound stock, move received items into inventory locations, backup shipping duties, evaluate inventory space and adjust space when necessary, and check shipments for damage before signing shippers receiving documents

--------

Job Title: Animal Control Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4326165643

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Animal control officers maintain public safety by enforcing local ordinances, state laws and humane care regulations while on patrol. You will also be responsible for providing care for sheltered animals by maintaining a clean and sanitary environment.

--------

Job Title: Utility Worker

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4402617809

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least years old.

Job Duties: Responsible for loading and unloading of raw material/finished product as well as cleanliness of plant and equipment.

--------

Job Title: Stock Clerk

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4385494842

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 2 years’ experience in warehousing and distribution and 2 years’ experience using a Warehouse Management System.

Job Duties: The Stock Clerk receives, stores, and issues equipment, materials and compiles stock records of items in stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard. The work will be performed at Warner Robins Air Complex.

