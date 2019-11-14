MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Warehouse Worker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4020591428

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Prepare orders by processing requests: pull accurate materials and place in appropriate area for customer pick up or delivery; loading and unloading trucks and maintain inventory controls through minimizing materials damage and ensuring order accuracy.

----------------

Job Title: Highway Maintenance Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4005988169

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for performing laboring duties necessary to maintaining roads. Duties of this position include the following: Patching potholes, operating a tractor and a push mower, shoveling asphalt, flagging traffic, and picking up liter.

----------------

Job Title: Backhoe Operator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4009851880

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a CDL Class A driving license with Airbrakes endorsement.

Applicant must be at least 18 years old and have one-year experience.

Job Duties: Experienced Backhoe Operator and Crew Foreman Needed For an Established Local Family Owned Business.

----------------

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4012842340

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Operator a computer, tint paint, retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks, and answer customers’ questions.

----------------

Job Title: Service Worker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4025432440

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have heavy machine operator experience.

Job Duties: Duties will include make-ready; in-process running, in-process testing, stripping, non-conforming product identification including cartons identified to have excessive board curl, and finished goods identification.

----------------

Job Title: Tow Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4013416730

Education: Applicants must have a Bachelor Degree or higher.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 month’s experience, and must be at least 23 years old, and must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Towing motor vehicles from port to port and vehicle recoveries.

----------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4027577153

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Teller experience for minimum of 18 months or minimum of one-year experience in New Accounts.

Job Duties: Accountable for the delivery of exceptional customer service through efficient managing of customer interactions and assumes a role in developing new customer relationship and enhancing existing relationships. This position will be required to work between the branches according to required schedule and may additionally serve as a back-up Teller.

----------------

Job Title: Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4024789520

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirement: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Performing preventive maintenance, evaluating and troubleshooting vehicles and equipment to diagnose repair needs. Repairing and servicing air conditioning systems. Repairing and rebuilding engines. Repairing hydraulic and water pressure systems, vehicle electrical systems, and brake systems. Evaluating and replacing alternators and starters. Maintaining assigned tools and equipment.

