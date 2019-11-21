MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: General Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4044874978

Qualifications: Applicants must have HS diploma/GED and two years of experience

Job Duties: This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

------------

Job Title: Cleaner

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4047081548

Requirements: Must have HS diploma/GED and two years of custodial cleaning experience

Job Duties: Empty, clean, and damp-wipe all waste receptacles as well as remove waste paper and rubbish from the premises to designated areas; Vacuum all rugs and carpeted areas in offices, lobbies, and corridors.

------------

Job Title: Assembler A

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 4034807753

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Performs moderately complex assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures, and inspection measurement equipment in a manufacturing environment.

------------

Job Title: Firefighter

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4048030111

Requirements: Must have HS diploma/GED and First Aid certificate

Job Duties: This position is responsible for maintaining a state of readiness and for responding to fire calls and various emergencies in Baldwin County.

------------

Job Title: Commercial Roofer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 4043525198

Requirements:Two years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will have working knowledge of most current roofing systems with Single Ply Roofing Experience

------------

Job Title: Administrative Secretary

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4043075618

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and typing certificate no more than six months old (45wpm)

Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing secretarial and customer service support for department operations. Contacts are typically with co-workers, city personnel, vendors, contractors, homeowners and members of the general public.

------------

Job Title: Customer Service Assistant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3799952176

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and can lift up to 50lbs

Job Duties: Assists stores with special orders by researching necessary information by contacting vendor for merchandise cost, fabric information, merchandise availability, etc.

------------

Job Title: Accountant II

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 4051283232

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience

Job Duties: Works under the direct supervision of the Finance Manager for Auxiliary Services to manage revenues and expenses for the Auxiliary units. Responsible for the preparation and distribution of periodic financial statements to Auxiliary Services personnel; Aids in the preparation of detailed annual fee requests, business plans and capital plans. Responsible for the monthly reconciliation of various Auxiliary Services accounts (i.e. CatCash, Housing Deposits). Processes invoices for payment.

