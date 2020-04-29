MACON, Ga. — Over the last few weeks, some grocery stores across the country have placed a limit on the amount you can buy, even here in Central Georgia.

Dave Rowell, co-owner of Valley Fresh Market, says two weeks ago, they put a limit on the amount of paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning products customers could buy. "From what we understand right now, if you order 10 cases, you'll probably only get one or two cases."

Now, he says another limit is coming.

"Tyson's chicken processing plant and Smithfield Pork Company has closed down facilities, so it's created a shortage," he says.

He says the change will be coming to the shelves of his Fort Valley store as soon as next week and he's not the only one feeling the impact.

Will Godowns is a cattle farmer and producer in Upson County.

"It raises concerns of, 'What is next year going to look like or the year after that?' trying to overcome losses from COVID-19 and 2020," says Godowns.

He says there's no shortage in actual cattle or beef, but a slowdown in meat processing is a problem.

"If we keep seeing this decline in processing plant capacity, that's less and less dollars for us," he says.

Besides meat, some stores are also limiting dairy products and eggs.

