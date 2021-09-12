German shipping company taps Georgia for new North American headquarters

The facility is expected to open its 125,000-square-foot headquarters in the summer of 2022.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A German multinational liner shipping company is setting up shop in Georgia. Hapag-Lloyd is constructing its North American headquarters in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The move is expected to create 250 jobs in the Dunwoody area.

The company boasts a fleet of 257 container ships and currently employs more than 500 people across the state, a news release reads. Out of its 418 offices in 137 countries, Hapag-Lloyd has decided to invest in its Georgia location.

“We are excited to create a new home for Hapag-Lloyd in North America," Uffe Ostergaard, president of Hapag-Lloyd’s North American region said in a news release. “Our new headquarters will allow us to bring more of our team together, under one roof, to better serve our customers and expand career pathways for our staff. We look forward to growing, and thriving, in Atlanta.”

Based in Hamburg, Germany, the company hopes to expand its business within North America by investing $1.8 million into its new headquarters.