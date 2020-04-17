MACON, Ga. — The real estate market is starting to see changes, like many other industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brokery, a Central Georgia real estate company, is starting to see things slow down as they enter the month of April.

"It's at the point where some folk are saying, 'We want to see exactly how long this shut down's going to be and exactly how long, and exactly what the consequences to the local economy are going to be before we move forward with a purchase,'" says Brokery owner George Emami.

He says while home closings are still happening, the numbers are starting to drop.

From a local point of view, Emami worries the current state of the economy is part of the slow down.

"When the economy takes a hit, people go on unemployment, and what that means is businesses are not going to get paid, and the real estate industry gets hit just like any other industries."

The Middle Georgia Multiple Listing Service says listing activity is pretty good overall, but home showings are down and contracts aren't moving as fast.

In an online survey, they found, out of nearly 90 Central Georgia realtors, roughly 60% said COVID-19 has a negative impact on their business.

Until the economy starts to pick back up, Emami worries this trend will continue.

"To me, time is of the essence right now. The longer we wait to open back up, the economy, the harder I think our industry is going to get hit," says Emami.

RELATED: How the Salvation Army is helping the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Georgia Department of Labor: 10 percent state’s entire population filed for unemployment

RELATED: 'A big headache': People prepare for delayed stimulus check payments

RELATED: Receiving SSI benefits? You'll get your stimulus check automatically, IRS says

RELATED: Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit

RELATED: 5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs continue to spread

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.