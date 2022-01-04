Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (April 14)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Part Time Merchandiser

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7754417983

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Stocking and arranging product displays, including grass seed, chemicals, and clay pottery, in the home improvement centers of Lowe's, Home Depot, and Walmart stores.

-------------

Job Title: Patient Care Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7742831885

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements No previous healthcare experience required.

Job Duties: Monitor patients before, during, and after dialysis treatment, including measuring and recording stats, patient observations, and hemodialysis machine setup.

-------------

Job Title: Secondary Teacher-Head Start

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7738233647

Education: Applicants must have a Child Development Associate or a Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

Requirements: Applicants must have a current Basic Life Support certification.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: The Secondary Teacher works cooperatively with the Primary Teacher and assists in implementing daily Early Childhood Development learning experiences and activities.

-------------

Job Title: Child Care Center Director

Location: Byron

Job ID: 7741982925

Education: A credential in Early Childhood Education.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 24 months of experience. A desire to work with children through positive interaction. Prior experience in management or a similar setting. Continuing education classes. CPR and First Aid certification.

Job Duties: The Director reports directly to the Owner and oversees all center operations ranging from staffing, accounts receivable and billing, upholding all State and Center regulations, policies and procedures, and maintaining a safe and clean environment for children. Responsible for maintaining enrollment levels and maintaining good rapport with all staff, parents, children, and vendors.

-------------

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist I

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7738088927

Requirements: At least 18 years of age. Previous pallet jack experience preferred. Warehouse experience preferred not required.

Job Duties: Warehouse selectors average between 40-50 hours per week, shift starts at 7am – warehouse is closed on Saturdays. Our warehouse teammates move product through our Distribution Centers quickly and safely, ensuring orders are filled and loaded for deliveries.

-------------

Job Title: Grounds Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7639271074

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Duties include planting flowers, shrubs, trees, moving objects as heavy as 50 lbs., and other duties as assigned. This part-time position will offer a 29-hour work week (including weekends) for seasonal grounds maintenance.

-------------

Job Title: Assembler

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7742747055

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for putting together component parts or pieces adhering to a specified set of blueprints or schematics, verifying the correct quantities of components parts, quality checking completed items, managing parts inventory, and using hand tools and mechanical equipment to produce structurally sound products and structures.

-------------

Job Title: Staff Recruiter

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7620271135

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 years’ experience.

Job Duties: The Staffing Recruiter will be responsible for hiring top talent, building and sustaining solid relationships with hiring managers, and fulfilling all talent acquisition needs by managing the full life-cycle recruiting process in a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment.