Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (April 28)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Forklift Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7790254383

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Job Duties: Responsible for safely moving products using powered industrial equipment.

-------------

Job Title: Assistant Store Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7770415547

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for assisting the Store Manager in supervising and managing Store operations (college bookstore or convenience store). Plans and prepares work schedules ensuring coverage. Greets customers and answers phones to respond to inquiries and resolve escalated issues. Provides training on Store, company, and/or school operations. Receive and unload merchandise verify orders, and displays merchandise in accordance with company standards.

-------------

Job Title: Front Office

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7798683230

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have had at least 1 year of experience.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Assist provider through greeting, registering and directing patients. Perform a variety of administrative functions that ensure charges are collected, posted and charged as necessary.

-------------

Job Title: Laborer

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7798683230

Requirements: Applicants preferred to hold a CDL Class A driver’s license.

Applicants must have basic knowledge of and ability to operate various types of utility trucks and equipment in a safe manner.

Job Duties: Laborer duties will include general labor duties related to telecommunications construction as directed by the Foreman/Supervisor.

-------------

Job Title: Cereal Machine Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7814073517

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operators are responsible for cereal processing on assigned machine. Starts up machine, sets equipment parameters, temperatures, and moisture. Monitors product and makes necessary adjustments. Records specs on operator run sheets. Troubleshoots as necessary. Communicates with other operators regarding process flow. Performs sanitation for equipment in the area.

-------------

Job Title: Restaurant Service Team and Kitchen Team Associates

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7802476155

Education: Applicants must have at least some High School.

Job Duties: As a Kitchen Team Associate, you'll cook delicious food while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness. As a Service Team Associate, you'll create a warm environment for our guests and provide great service.

-------------

Job Title: Electrician Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7154927276

Requirements: Applicants must have at least one year of experience.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Operating hand and power tools of all types. Cleaning and preparing job sites. Assisting other workers.

Must be able to lift over 50 pounds.

-------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7738131487

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Performs difficult skilled, technical and responsible work planning, directing and participating in building and grounds maintenance and repair activities. Work is performed under the general supervision of the Maintenance Coordinator.