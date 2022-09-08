Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Route Truck Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8191575619

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Applicants must have at least 6 months experience.

Job Duties: Drive & operate a Non CDL 26' Box Truck in a safe & efficient manner. Swap out full bin of confidential information with an empty at customer location and wheel to Shred-it Box Truck.

----------------------

Job Title: Truck Driver

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8178576709

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Class A or Class B CDL with Hazmat and Tanker Endorsements, or obtain quickly.

Job Duties: Pick up and deliver propane to residential and industrial customers in a safe and efficient manner. Delivery drivers can expect to work local routes and be home every night.

----------------------

Job Title: Sales Support - Part-Time

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8174293953

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Working as a Part-Time Sales Support, you must have a strong interest in sales and enjoy working in a fast-paced challenging environment. This is an entry level position that will provide assistance to our customers.

----------------------

Job Title: Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8182366209

Education: Applicants preferred to have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: To work under supervision to perform a variety of strenuous unskilled and semi-skilled tasks. Digging, excavating, trenching, and backfilling. Keeping facility clean and organized. Building forms and stripping forms. Mixing and pouring concrete and castables. Performing or assisting with minor maintenance and repairs

----------------------

Job Title: Production Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 818721805

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have passing Work Keys Assessment Scores.

Job Duties: Operates production equipment in a continuous manufacturing operation.

----------------------

Job Title: Data Entry Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8169632889

Requirements: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Performs data entry and maintenance of facility data system. Develops and submits required reports relative to the facility data system, as well as other reports as required.

----------------------

Job Title: Welder-1st Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8203291609

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must hold a Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Performs FCAW (2G) welding. Will be required to pass 2G test in FCAW on 1 thick coupon; required to pass 2G test in SMAW group 4 electrodes on 3/8 coupon. Operates air arc to remove steel (back gouging). Grinds with 90 angle grinders. Operates pendent controlled bridge crane safely and efficiently. Reads weld symbols and check weld size using weld fillet gauges. Heats material to required temperature using temperature sticks and heating torch/cutting torch. Sets machines according to procedure charts.

----------------------

Job Title: Member Solutions Representative I

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8206966634

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Five years of progressively responsible experience dealing with customers by phone and personal contact (preferably electric utility or other public utility). Experience processing multiple forms of payments, including cash, credit cards, and checks and/or money orders and balancing a cash drawer. Computer experience with proficiency in data entry and Microsoft Windows.

Job Duties: Fulfills member service by phone in high call volume setting and high office traffic to complete service orders/applications and encodes information into multiple computer programs.