Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (December 16)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Service Desk Agent I

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7210669406

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Basic computer and operating system knowledge, interpersonal skills: such as telephony skills, communication skills, active listening and customer-care, technical awareness: ability to match resources to technical issues appropriately, and an understanding of support tools, techniques, and how technology is used to provide IT services.

Job Duties: Provide first class customer service to our end-users as well as a Single Point of Contact. Communicate independently, effectively, clearly and professionally with managers, supervisors, and employees to establish and maintain considerate and cooperative relationships. Coordination of all IT support groups to ensure maximum utilization of resources. Resolve requests and incidents as needed. Review and close service tickets to ensure the appropriate information is captured. Communicate with end-users as required: keeping them informed of incident progress, notifying them of impending changes.

--------------

Job Title: Food Service Worker – Part-time

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7191104408

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Ability to withstand working in extreme heat, and the ability to lift 30 pounds.

Job Duties: Food Service workers are often cross-trained between multiple job functions within the cafeteria such as Dishwasher, Cashier, Line Assistant, and Catering Assistant.

--------------

Job Title: Machinist A – 2nd Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7210944536

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED, Machine Tool Certification/Diploma preferred.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Operates two or more production machines working from blueprints, sketches, and route sheets. Contributes to lean initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs. Works with general guidance in a team environment.

--------------

Job Title: Maintenance Lead

Location: Byron

Job ID: 7218827878

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 5 years of experience and hold a current valid driving license.

Job Duties: Disassembles broken or defective equipment in order to facilitate repair; reassembles equipment when repairs are complete. Performs maintenance tasks to ensure maximum machinery and equipment uptime and documents all preventive maintenance (PM), corrective maintenance (CM), and other maintenance tasks performed. Collaborates with outside contractors while they are working in the facilities. Oversees and participates in all new equipment installations and all equipment upgrades. Performs minor repairs to building fixtures, performs minor plumbing repairs, cleans electrical fixtures and replaces bulbs, and performs touch up painting.

--------------

Job Title: Office Manager – Part-time

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7214867170

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be proficient using MailChimp, QuickBooks and Microsoft Office Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and must be familiar with SquareSpace and Canva software.

Job Duties: Responsible for the communications coming into and going out of the office.

--------------

Job Title: Grounds Worker – Part-time

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7219103808

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicant must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Planting flowers, shrubs, and trees, moving objects as heavy as 50 lbs., and other duties as assigned.

--------------

Job Title: Medicaid Eligibility Advocate

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7215158090

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Minimum one-year related experience preferred, preferably in healthcare.

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting eligibility screenings, assessment of patient financial requirements, and counseling patients on insurance benefits and co-payments and serves as a liaison between the patient, hospital, and governmental agencies. Screen and evaluate patients for existing insurance coverage, federal and state assistance programs, and hospital charity applications.

--------------

Job Title: HVAC/R Service Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7162392676

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 5 years’ experience.

Applicants preferred be EPA certified.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Diagnosing and repairing commercial refrigeration and air conditioning equipment. Diagnosing and repairing commercial cooking equipment. Demonstrate efficient and effective problem-solving skills.