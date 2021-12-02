Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (December 2)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: DHS/APS - Advocate 2 (APS Investigator)

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job ID: 7173726252

Under general supervision, provides personal support services and crisis intervention to clients. May serve as case managers and evaluate, investigate and resolve complaints. Acts as a liaison between client and service providers.

--------------

Job Title: Loan Officer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job ID: 7177903966

Will wait on the customers, take applications, investigate credit, take payments, refinance loans, help with the delinquent work, send out advertising letters and complete other duties. This person must fill out correctly most of the office forms and reports, as well as maintain current the master cash drawer, bank deposits and related daily transactions.

--------------

Title: Utility Billing

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience

Job ID: 7173910592

This position is responsible for processing and issuing utility bills and maintaining the database for all utility customers.

--------------

Job Title: Caregiver/Home Health Aide

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 18 years old at least 6 months of experience

Job ID: 7177683946

Will provide various personal caregiving services in accordance with an established plan of direct care. Will provide the personal needs and comfort of people in their own homes. Assist patients with activities of daily living including bathing, dressing, grooming and toileting. Prepare meals and special diets

--------------

Job Title: Cereal Machine Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7178034246

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and preferred one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Operators are responsible for cereal processing on assigned machine. Starts up machine, sets equipment parameters, temperatures, and moisture.

Monitors product and makes necessary adjustments. Records specs on operator run sheets. Troubleshoots as necessary.

--------------

Job Title: General Maintenance Mechanic

Location Kathleen

Job ID: 7178366126

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: As a General Maintenance Mechanic, you are responsible for maintaining the equipment in the facility in both the production floor, warehouse and the office area. You will also be responsible for cleaning and providing minor repairs on warehouse machinery.

--------------

Title: Legal Secretary

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7178495726

Requirements: Some college, two (2) years of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Prepare legal documents, including summonses, complaints, motions, appeals, pretrial agreements, subpoenas; Place and received phone calls; Schedule appointments; Photocopy documents; Assist attorneys in collecting information; and draft and type office memos.

--------------

Job Title: Enrollment Coach Assistant

Job ID: 7098536054

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: The Enrollment Coach Assistant is responsible for supporting the Enrollment Coaches in both academic and student account processes. This position will be the point of contact for financial aid, transcript & JSTs retrievals/processing, attending recruiting events and prepare paperwork for students’ admittance at GMC. This position will also assist with compiling and creating reports for the department.