Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (February 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: HR Generalist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7448953248

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience

Job Duties: Under general supervision from the Human Resource Manager, supporting all facets of human resources for the plant including recruiting, policy interpretation, reporting of information, employee and labor relations, benefits administration, hourly pay administration and timekeeping. Direct with plant management to administer salary for the salaried population at the plant. Organizes a variety of Human Resource programs and provides professional level work and assistance to such programs.

--------------

Job Title: Housing Sergeant

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7444969258

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and one year of experience as a Correctional Officer

Job Duties: The Housing Sergeant is a first line supervisor. This position requires supervision of a specific housing area each shift and is responsible for maintaining the security of the facility as well as custody of the inmate population. The Housing Sergeant is relied upon to exercise mature judgment and function with a minimum of direct supervision.

--------------

Job Title: Distribution Center Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7441195539

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience

Job Duties: The Distribution Center Manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations in a fast-paced 3PL warehouse environment, across multiple shifts. This role is responsible for delivering and executing short and long-term plans to achieve operational and business objectives through proactive leadership.

--------------

Job Title: Regional Driver

Location: Kathleen

Job ID: 7444968788

Requirements: Applicants must have Class A /CDL driving license

Job Duties: You will safely operate a tractor/trailer (usually an automatic Volvo, international or freight liner; diesel/natural gas) and transport products to and from specified destinations in accordance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. You will transport chips, dips, and more to and from large grocery stores, Frito-Lay manufacturing facilities, rural storage units, and other traffic centers. You will obtain signature of receipt, pick up returns and complete logs and other paperwork related to deliveries, and review invoices and/or manifests.

--------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7452654556

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Job Duties: The purpose of this position is to Assist Order Processing Supervisor with some of the daily routine work flows. You will manage the residential email file; print and distribute emails to other CSR’s for processing; reply to emails when customer just needs answers or confirmations sent; and

manage all faxes.

--------------

Job Title: Crew

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7457573818

Requirements: None

Job Duties: Will deliver superior service while connecting with our guests and supporting efforts to achieve AMC's financial goals. Will complete transactions by greeting each guest, identifying the guest's request, operating point-of-sale terminals, making change accurately, completing loyalty transactions, and thanking guests. Will also ensure the security of all cash, receipts and tickets. Enforce the movie ratings system courteously and effectively. Uphold "zero tolerance" policy in regard to ID checking.

--------------

Job Title: Medicaid Eligibility Advocate

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7453017206

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED and one year of experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting eligibility screenings, assessment of patient financial requirements, and counseling patients on insurance benefits and co-payments. Serve as a liaison between the patient, hospital, and governmental agencies; and you will be actively involved in all areas of case management. Screen and evaluate patients for existing insurance coverage, federal and state assistance programs, or hospital charity application.

--------------

Job Title: Software Engineer Principal Technical Specialist

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7441624428

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 16 years of experience

Job Duties: Conduct research in design, development, testing and utilization of electronic data processing software; design, develop, document, test and debug applications software and systems that contain logical and mathematical solutions; and conduct multidisciplinary research and collaborates with equipment designers and/or hardware engineers in the planning, design, development, and utilization of electronic data processing systems for product and commercial software.