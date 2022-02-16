Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (February 17)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Cereal Machine Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7486669342

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Job Duties: Operators are responsible for cereal processing on assigned machine. Starts up machine, sets equipment parameters, temperatures, and moisture. Monitors product and makes necessary adjustments. Records specs on operator run sheets. Troubleshoots as necessary. Communicates with other operators regarding process flow. Performs sanitation for equipment in the area.

------------

Job Title: Manager, Facility Maintenance

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 741859938

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Five (5) years in construction, plumbing, electricity, HVAC, mechanical, carpentry or related work. Journeyman's certification in one or more trades such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing or carpentry. Certification as a building maintenance supervisor or Facility Manager from the Building Operating Management Association (BOMA) or Executive Operating Engineer through American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) preferred. Demonstrated supervisory experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for ensuring that smaller multiple facilities or a larger complex facility have their physical structure and plant maintained and repaired in a timely and cost-efficient manner. This position supervises a maintenance staff, or outside construction vendors, who perform remodeling, additions, maintenance service, and repairs in the areas of plumbing, carpentry, painting, plastering, machine servicing, janitorial, general grounds, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, security, and electrical systems.

------------

Job Title: Process Operator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7469941868

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Job Duties: Responsible for the operation of the computer-controlled process equipment, cooker, machinery, and evaluation of any process problems in addition to performing product quality testing.

------------

Job Title: Horticultural Specialty Grower

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7456880358

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Assisting in crew management, supervising, training, and coaching team members. Scouting for pests and diseases, fertility management, climate control and monitoring of the food safety program. Using climate computers, settings, graphics, and standard procedures for climate control and irrigation. Troubleshooting growing, harvest and packing equipment malfunctions and determining when contacting third parties. Explaining and demonstrating plant care-taking techniques. Analyzing soil, water, leaves to determine type and quantity of fertilizer required for maximum production. Adjusting fertilizer programs based on soil, solution and leaf tissue analysis. Participating in the company’s Research and Development projects related to growing and equipment.

------------

Job Title: Driver 2(CDL-B)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7470677098

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Class B/CDL driver’s license.

Job Duties: Deliver and recover a variety of equipment, tools and supplies to and from the customer worksite. This role will drive a flatbed or roll-back truck in a variety of conditions, including urban, suburban, rural settings. Ability to drive safely in tight settings such as construction zones.

------------

Job Title: Grounds Maintenance Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7470061118

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicant must have a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: Performs a variety of manual labor tasks associated with the maintenance, repair, construction, cleaning, and operation of City parks grounds and facilities. Operate mowers, trimmers, edger’s, blowers, and various hand tools in order to maintain City right-of-way areas. Operate hand and power saws for pruning and removing trees and shrubs. Spread or spray turf, trees and shrubs with fertilizer, herbicides and/or pesticides. Assist with trash collection, yard debris removal and dead animal disposal. Performs routine maintenance of equipment, including washing, checking fluid levels, and lubricating.

------------

Job Title: RACKER/UNRACKER II (2nd Shift)

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7481807668

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Prepares material for processing. Coordinates re work and sanding. Moves material from one process to another. Verifies order counts and pallet counts for accuracy. Keeps vendor material in order. Keep assigned work area clean at all times. Perform other duties as required by your supervisor.

------------

Job Title: Delivery Scheduler

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7490275146

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year of experience.

Applicant must have a valid state driver’s license.

Applicants must have basic computer knowledge and typing skills