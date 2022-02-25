Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (February 24)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Marketing Specialist, Communications
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7507701382
Education: Applicants must have Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications or Public Relations and one year of experience.
Job Duties: The Marketing Specialist, Communications is responsible for writing marketing/communications content for multiple print and digital channels; project management and coordination for a variety of print and digital marketing/communications deliverables; implementation and management of communication flows targeted at specific prospective student, current student, or influencer audiences; and implementation of content marketing and social media strategies and tactics.
--------------------
Job Title: Certified Appraiser
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7503941380
Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old
Job Duties: Will be responsible for locating and appraising real and personal property to be placed on the Baldwin County Tax Digest. The primary goal of the work is to establish equitable property valuations for all taxpayers throughout the jurisdiction.
--------------------
Job Title: Press Operator
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7516202854
Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and able to lift up to 50lbs.
Job Duties: Will check production orders and arranges press procedures and drawings. Enters production data into face unit for extrusion. Checks die assembly and oven times and loads die into oven by monorail crane.
--------------------
Job Title: Line Operator
Location: Perry
Job ID: 7519690488
Education: Preferred to have a Bachelor’s degree.
Job Duties: Responsible for performing and maintaining the daily activities associated with a production line. This includes housekeeping, safety, quality, maintaining production efficiencies, repair and maintenance and minimizing downtime. This position requires the flexibility to work 40+ hours per week and weekends as required. Ability to work varying shifts is also required due to equipment changeovers.
--------------------
Job Title: Commercial Relationship Manager III
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7507988362
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience
Job Duties: Responsible for originating commercial loans and for cross-selling Bank products to commercial accounts.
--------------------
Job Title: Customer Service Assistant
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7495371580
Requirements: Applicant must have a HS Diploma/GED, two years of experience and a valid state driver’s license.
Job Duties: Will manage showroom by greeting customers, answering a multi-line phone system and support for our sales and accounting department. Other duties to include, but not limited to, sorting mail, filing, keyboarding/data entry, balancing the cash drawer and making deposits. You will be interacting with customers by taking credit applications and processing paperwork for equipment purchases.
--------------------
Job Title: Electrician B
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7507702352
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent and one year of experience
Job Duties: Performs routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.
--------------------
Job Title: Technical Designer
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7499688084
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three or more years of experience
Job Duties: Develop all publication elements for all levels of maintenance for a new or fielded major equipment system or multiple subsystems including the theory of operations, flight manuals, testing, and troubleshooting procedures, illustrated parts breakdown, removal and installation procedures, and schematic diagrams. Resolve source data gaps and inconsistencies with the originator. Develop draft illustrations or provide art mark-ups.