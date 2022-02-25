Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (February 24)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Marketing Specialist, Communications

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7507701382

Education: Applicants must have Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications or Public Relations and one year of experience.

Job Duties: The Marketing Specialist, Communications is responsible for writing marketing/communications content for multiple print and digital channels; project management and coordination for a variety of print and digital marketing/communications deliverables; implementation and management of communication flows targeted at specific prospective student, current student, or influencer audiences; and implementation of content marketing and social media strategies and tactics.

--------------------

Job Title: Certified Appraiser

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7503941380

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will be responsible for locating and appraising real and personal property to be placed on the Baldwin County Tax Digest. The primary goal of the work is to establish equitable property valuations for all taxpayers throughout the jurisdiction.

--------------------

Job Title: Press Operator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7516202854

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and able to lift up to 50lbs.

Job Duties: Will check production orders and arranges press procedures and drawings. Enters production data into face unit for extrusion. Checks die assembly and oven times and loads die into oven by monorail crane.

--------------------

Job Title: Line Operator

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7519690488

Education: Preferred to have a Bachelor’s degree.

Job Duties: Responsible for performing and maintaining the daily activities associated with a production line. This includes housekeeping, safety, quality, maintaining production efficiencies, repair and maintenance and minimizing downtime. This position requires the flexibility to work 40+ hours per week and weekends as required. Ability to work varying shifts is also required due to equipment changeovers.

--------------------

Job Title: Commercial Relationship Manager III

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7507988362

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience

Job Duties: Responsible for originating commercial loans and for cross-selling Bank products to commercial accounts.

--------------------

Job Title: Customer Service Assistant

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7495371580

Requirements: Applicant must have a HS Diploma/GED, two years of experience and a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: Will manage showroom by greeting customers, answering a multi-line phone system and support for our sales and accounting department. Other duties to include, but not limited to, sorting mail, filing, keyboarding/data entry, balancing the cash drawer and making deposits. You will be interacting with customers by taking credit applications and processing paperwork for equipment purchases.

--------------------

Job Title: Electrician B

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7507702352

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent and one year of experience

Job Duties: Performs routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.

--------------------

Job Title: Technical Designer

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7499688084

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three or more years of experience