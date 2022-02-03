Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (February 3)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: General Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7383105823

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: This position is an entry level operator position. This position is responsible for making equipment adjustments, cleaning the equipment/ facility, and performing other designated tasks in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP). The Machine Operator must understand and align business operations as he/she executes their role to exceed customer expectations and align with GPI business, cultural, financial and operational objectives.

-------------------

Job Title: Banking-Loan Operations Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7407952441

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Job Duties: Provides support to back room lending operations department. Assists the Loan Operations Officer, Loan Assistants, and Loan Officers with problem resolution. Ensures deadlines are met and may prepare reports as needed. Specific activities may change from time to time.

-------------------

Job Title: Assembler A - 2nd Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7408357751

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Accurately and efficiently assembles/tests a variety of moderately complex products to achieve

customer quality and on-time delivery schedules. May perform lock wiring, first stage subassembly, and final detailing functions. Works on products that contain mechanical components, single hydraulic systems, and multiple part numbers. Actively contributes to lean initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs. Receives general supervisory guidance.

-------------------

Job Title: I&R Technician Trainee

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7408258961

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Assists the I&R Technician as she/he:

* Installs and tests all equipment, grounds and cable necessary to supply new service or expand existing service to the customer using various types of small hand tools.

* Assistance in performing the following specific tasks is anticipated:

* inspecting premises to determine route and method of installation; reading and understanding pertinent information such as service order, blue print, schematic and wiring diagram; climbing ladder or crawling under house or working in other confined spaces to attach outside cable to building; unrolls and buries drop wire from pedestal to protector box; strings and attaches wire from protector box to jack.

* Tests, locates and repairs all troubles from protector box to Central Office; may consist of digging up drops to repair; tests at various location such as jacks, protector box, pedestal, cross connect box, etc. in order to isolate trouble using test telephone and other testing devices.

* Verifies information on service order such as pedestal number, cable counts, assigned cable pair and advises Service Center of any changes or corrections.

* Inspects and maintains vehicle in a clean, orderly, well-stocked fashion on a daily basis; completes necessary paperwork for maintenance or repairs to vehicle.

* Responsible for installation of Digital CATV Service and all HFC-related installation procedures.

* Responsible for installation of Cable Modems and Routers.

-------------------

Job Title: Commercial Electrician

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7395411487

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: The Electrician reports to a Superintendent or person designated by the Superintendent to perform assigned functions in accordance with company policies and procedures and assist in achieving the projects goals and objectives. Work will consist of installation, alterations, additions and/or repairs of electrical systems, equipment and associated materials within the electrical construction industry.

-------------------

Job Title: Bus Driver

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7407777861

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicant must have a valid state Class B/CDL Driver’s License with Passenger Transport endorsements.

Applicants must have at least one year of experience.

Job Duties: Drivers will be responsible for the safe and reliable transport of prep school and college aged students along with faculty and staff primarily through the use of commercial coach buses. This position is on an "As Needed" basis for field trips, sporting events, etc. This work is part-time and will require irregular hours based on the travel requirements for school events throughout the year. Any applicant who is selected for this position must undergo and pass a medical/physical exam (per state law).

-------------------

Job Title: Production Upholsterer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7412315929

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: The Upholsterer is primarily responsible for preparing, padding, covering, trimming and/or renovating frames for furniture.

-------------------

Job Title: Receptionist

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7412252159

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year of experience.

Applicants must be able to work 5 days a week including Saturdays, and some holidays.