Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (January 13)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Bus Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6684303506

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and Class B CDL w/P&S endorsements

Job Duties: Transport Head Start students (ages 3 to 4 years) in buses to and from schools throughout Macon-Bibb and Monroe County, field trips to various areas and delivering meals to satellite Head Start locations

-----------------

Job Title: Utility Service Worker

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 2489221829

Requirements: Six (6) months experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will perform routine semi-skilled/manual work functions associated with installation, construction, repair and maintenance of water utility lines and related systems/equipment.

-----------------

Title: Warehouse Worker

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7325461627

Requirements: Six (6) months of experience and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will be responsible for hand building pallets of product for bulk, and route trucks. Will work from electronic order system or order sheets to build loads using a forklift and/or electronic pallet jack. Will be responsible for unloading raw materials and placing them in designated warehouse space.

-----------------

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Hardwick

Job ID: 7007664854

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Maintain security of rehabilitation institutions; Guard prisoners until released; Pick up and transport prisoners; Ensure safety and welfare of the general public and inmates during transportation to various locations; Collect and inventoried all inmate property at booking; Make sure all prisoners are accounted for; and place prisoners in an assigned jail cell and removed them for transportation.

-----------------

Job Title: Production Supervisor

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three (3) years of experience

Job ID: 7342491423

Will lead, manage, hire, and train a production crew of about 20 employees. Will promote and ensure a safe work environment, including training the crew and adhering to Company and governmental policies and regulations.

-----------------

Job Title: Transport Officer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: High school diploma and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7341755613

This position is responsible for the booking and transfer of arrestees. Uncooperative prisoners contribute to the complexity of the position. This position processes arrestees, collects personal information and updates database, searches arrestees for weapons and illicit substances, collects and logs property, fingerprints individuals, takes photographs of arrestees and administers blood alcohol test as appropriate. Processes paperwork required for bonding process, retrieves and transports prisoners from surrounding agencies and completes paperwork. Completes basic reports, answers telephone and greets visitors, providing information and assistance.

-----------------

Title: Local Delivery Driver

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Must be 21 years with Class A CDL w/hazmat endorsements

Job ID: 7329887717

Position fills in for delivery drivers who are not available for their shifts (due to vacation, illness, etc.). Routes for the relief driver typically change day to day. Position delivers products to stores on an established or contingency route or via dynamic dispatch to customers including convenience and gas stores, small supermarkets, drug stores, across a wide variety of weather conditions. Drives the delivery vehicle to a location, unloads and brings products into the store.

-----------------

Job Title: Administrator -Route Process

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 7326366367