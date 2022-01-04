Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (January 20)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Environmental Services Technician/Housekeeping (PRN)

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7355431473

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for maintaining a clean work environment in assigned areas, which may include patient rooms, offices, nurse's stations, lounges, hallways, bathrooms, kitchen areas, elevators and lobby areas. Performing light manual work, ensuring that routine housekeeping tasks are being performed according to established schedules and procedures.

Cleaning assigned areas by washing furnishings, floors, and equipment with special cleaning solutions and disinfectants to prevent the spread of disease.

Job Title: CDL A or CDL B Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Sign on Bonus

Location: Eatonton

Job ID: 7346919961

Requirements: Applicant must have a valid state CDL Class A or B Driver’s License.

Applicants must be 21 years old or older.

Applicants must have current and valid Medical Certification card.

Applicants must be able to lift 100 pounds of material.

Job Duties: Responsible for safely driving the most efficient route to the job site, while observing and obeying all traffic laws and safety regulations as well as company policies/procedures. Assists in loading and/or securing materials on trucks daily. Assists in verifying materials and quantities for accuracy. Unload or assists in unloading materials by using piggybacks and/or by hand. Leads, instructs, and supervises others while on job sites. Driver is responsible for securing returning loads prior to leaving the job site. Reports any maintenance deficiencies to the Warehouse Manager immediately. Other duties as assigned.

Job Title: Forklift Driver – 1st Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7020788012

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18.

Applicant must be experienced forklift operator.

Job Duties: Ability to exert heavy physical effort, regularly involving some combination of climbing and balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching and/or crawling and which may involve some lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling of objects and materials of mildly heavy weight (20-50 pounds) and involving handling heavier objects (up to 100 pounds). Ability to operate light and heavy equipment. Ability to handle equipment, tools, knobs and switches requiring precise movement of the fingers and hands. Ability to follow written and oral instructions and to work well with others.

Job Title: Machine Operator

Location: Byron

Job ID: 7350438195

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year of manufacturing experience.

Job Duties: Operate an injection molding machine, following production and quality procedure. Complete production reports, quality inspections, and other tasks as assigned.

Job Title: Truck Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7363102563

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license with Hazardous materials and Tank hazard endorsements.

Applicant must be able to lift up to 60lbs.

Job Duties: Loads, secures, transports, delivers, and unloads propane to and from specified destinations, and provides exceptional customer service by supplying service information and answering inquires. Inspects vehicle and notifies supervisor of needed equipment, supplies, or routine maintenance. Maintains compliance with all DOT requirements.

Job Title: Laborer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7293640638

Requirements: Applicants must be available to work 50 hours per week.

Applicant must be able to lift up 50lbs.

Applicant must pass pre-employment drug testing and random drug testing during employment.

Job Duties: Work with basic concrete tools, such as levels, shovels, and trowels; clean equipment & work areas; setting up and removing wall forms for pool construction; pick and shovel labor (digging) to form pool bottoms, may operate vehicles. No experience required, employer will train.

Daily transportation will be provided from a central location to and from worksites in the following counties: Baldwin, Bibb, Jones, Putnam, Wilkinson. 14 Laborer positions available.

Temporary, full time position from 04/01/2022 through 11/01/2022, 7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 50 hrs./week.

Job Title: Patient Care Tech (CNA) PRN

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7346802611

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Licensed as a CNA in this state OR be currently enrolled in a nursing program at an accredited school, having completed the Fundamentals of Nursing Course - preferred.

A current American Heart Association (AHA) or American Red Cross Basic Life Support (BLS) Health Care Provider is required.

Job Duties: Obtain vital signs, height and weight, intake and output, calorie counts, application of ice/heat, and/or simple non-sterile dressing changes, answer patient call lights in a timely manner and respond to patient needs/requests, assist patients with performing activities of daily living to include bathing, shaving, oral care, toileting, grooming, changing linens, providing water, ambulating, assisting with meal delivery and feeding as directed, responsible for safe patient handling: Turning and positioning, use of specialty beds, patient transfer and use of transfer devices, ambulation assistance and use of assistive devices, restraint alternatives, oxygen use and transport, suction use, pre-operative skin preparation and/or use of sequential compression devices (SCD), responsible for recording information in the patient's medical records, maintaining close communication with physicians, nurses and other healthcare team members regarding changes in a patient's care and condition, educating patients and families on the care and therapies being provided.

Job Title: Assembler

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7242786042

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18.

Applicant must be able to pass background check performed by the ATF.

Job Duties: Operate small hand tools(press, seal, crimp, or other tools as needed).

Assemble small piece parts.

Weigh pyrotechnics using scales (balance and electronic).

Load parts with pyrotechnics.

Weigh and gage parts/powders to assure standards are met on all criteria.

Stamp data on parts using rubber stamp or machine.

Pack completed parts in to cartons, tubes, or crates.

Assemble, pack, mark, stack and strap shipping containers, using stencils/labels, etc.