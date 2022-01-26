Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (January 27)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Testing Coordinator

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: High school/GED and two years of administrative support/clerical experience required

Job ID: 7391329159

Will provide coordination of the testing program for students with disabilities. The individual will maintain a calendar, manage accommodations provided, schedule proctors and communicate with faculty to obtain/deliver tests securely. The individual will monitor the tests and coordination under indirect supervision from the director.

------------

Job Title: Aircraft Painter

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, two-years of hands-on experience with commercial aircraft painting or military aircraft painting, and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7383235413

Will perform direct labor for depot on-site paint and de-paint operations at Robins Air Base, Georgia. The Aircraft Painter performs all duties associated with treatment, preparation, priming, painting and marking of aircraft to primarily include C-5, C-17, C-130, and F-15 weapon systems.

------------

Title: Materials Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and six (6) years of experience

Job ID: 7399831457

Will lead and manage all procurement and materials management activities including order placement, supplier reduction/evaluation/certification, supplier follow-up, price negotiation and compliance with government procurement regulations.

------------

Job Title: Wastewater Lab Coordinator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, prior laboratory work experience and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7403867933

Will be responsible for completing highly skilled and technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological tests on wastewater.

------------

Job Title: Service Center Specialist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6810551055

Requirements: Associate’s degree and one (1) year experience in case management

Job Duties: Will handle the day-to-day management of clients to include determining client eligibility, client assessment, community resources research, detailed documentation and follow-up of client assessments and conducting site/home visits.

------------

Job Title: Systems Administrator

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 7387998529

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and the ability to obtain a DoD level Secret security clearance

Job Duties: Will maintain smooth operation of multi-user computer systems, including coordination with network administrators ; Interact with users; Make recommendations to purchase hardware and software; Coordinate installation and provide backup recovery; Ensures workstation data integrity by evaluating, implementing, and managing appropriate software and hardware solutions; Conducts routine hardware and software audits of workstations and servers to ensure compliance with established standards, policies, and configuration guidelines; and develops and maintains a comprehensive operating system hardware and software configuration/library of all supporting documentation.

------------

Title: CT Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7395164037

Requirements: RT and CT certification from ARRT required and one year of experience

Job Duties: Will be responsible for performing CT diagnostic procedures as outlined by the radiologist. Will also operate diagnostic equipment, verify images, and prepare the room with necessary equipment and supplies for the procedure. You will be responsible for ensuring that proper diagnostic information is provided through the production of high-quality CT scans.

------------

Job Title: Chief Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7387483629

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and State of Georgia Class II Wastewater Operator Certification.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for monitoring the quality and quantity of wastewater treated, adequate treatment per plant design is performed, and overseeing the scheduling and performance of all Operators/Operator Trainee. The person in this position requires limited supervision and is designated as a Class 2 Operator.