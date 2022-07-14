Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 14)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Delivery Driver

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8089668305

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Follow with traffic rules and regulations, report problems or accidents to management, and load and unload vehicles.

-----------

Job Title: Custodian

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7981039251

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Knowledge of correct usage of chemicals used in custodial work. Prior experience using custodial equipment. Ability to work 29 hours per week including evenings and weekends.

-----------

Job Title: Assembler A

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8084595077

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Performs moderately complex assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures, and inspection measurement equipment in a manufacturing environment.

-----------

Job Title: Laborer, Landscaping, and Groundskeeping

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8029084818

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have at least 6 months experience.

Applicants must be at least 18.

Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Responsible for the cultivation and care of the landscaping and grounds surrounding business or building. Plant flowers, mow grounds, pull weeds, repair structures, and maintain outside of buildings.

-----------

Job Title: Shop Clerk – Lift Truck

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8079923797

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Prior clerical or administrative experience is desired. Experience and demonstrated skill using personal computers including Microsoft Excel and basic typing skills.

Job Duties: Reports directly to the branch Service Manager and will be responsible for supporting all branch Service Department personnel through detailed handling of a variety of administrative duties including handling incoming calls, opening and closing work orders, adjusting time on work orders, producing reports for Service Management, and other duties not specified.

-----------

Job Title: Licensed Practical Nurse – Outpatient Nephrology Clinic

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8081981945

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Current LPN-LVN license in the state of practice, current CPR certification.

Job Duties: You will provide the highest level of care to our patients and assure their safety, comfort, and well-being. Use your superior nursing skills to perform patient assessments through observation and interviews, provide chronic hemodialysis therapy, monitor vital signs, collect patient data, and assist with machine and systems monitoring as required.

-----------

Job Title: TM Machine Operator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8084464697

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Forklift operator license.

Job Duties: Responsible for being able to operate all automatic & manual equipment for both processing lines, and operating forklifts (straight and side loader). Also responsible for operating workstation crane during tool & jig change over and processing scrap to melting/casting which includes completing a weight check and weight ticket application.

-----------

Job Title: Machine Operator – Perry Harvest Plant

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8090328485

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.