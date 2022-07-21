Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 21)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: E&I Maintenance Planner & Scheduler

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8119919634

Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED and seven years (7) of experience.

Job Duties: The E&I Maintenance Planner plans and schedules work for their area(s) of responsibility. Primarily works independently in providing leadership to field supervision, inspection of field work, project management and office administrative duties will be required in support of the functional area of assignments.

--------------

Job Title: Profile Planner

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8103492739

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Plan and schedule workflow for each department and operation according to previously established manufacturing sequences and lead times; Confer with department manager or supervisor to determine status of daily schedules; Expedite operations that delay schedules and alter schedules to meet unforeseen conditions and prepare production planning reports.

--------------

Job Title: Cook Supervisor

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8107360174

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Responsible for preparation scheduling, and quality assurance of all foods and supplies. Monitors and maintains accurate production records. Individual must develop and practice leadership skills and the ability to supervise without intimidation. Responsible for inmate training programs, safety compliance, and monitoring equipment maintenance.

--------------

Job Title: Accounts Payable Technician

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8114526272

Requirements: Applicant must have HS Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: This position performs technical duties in support of the city’s accounts payable functions. Guidelines include Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, Generally Accepted Governmental Accounting Principles and city accounts payable processes. Receives, inputs, processes invoices for payment and resolves questions with departments and vendors. Matches invoices with purchase orders. Verifies accuracy of information input in computer system. Scans accounts payable documents.

--------------

Job Title: Foster Parent Recruiter

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8110864476

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience

Job Duties: The Foster Parent Recruiter is responsible for the recruiting of Family Foster Care Parents. The Recruiter will develop territories, increase targeted populations, develop sales plans, and develop rapport with potential candidates, and help increase awareness of the need for families. The Forster Parent Recruiter is also responsible for taking new families through the SAFE and state licensing process and an abbreviated annual renewal process of their foster care license.

--------------

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Hardrick

Job ID: 7781236851

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will maintain custody security for incarcerated offenders and maintains order in Correctional Facilities. Will also enforces all institutional policies, rules, procedures, regulations, and state laws necessary to control and manage offenders and maintain public safety. Take offenders into custody and escorts them in transit and during temporary leave and transports offenders to and from Correctional Facilities. Guards facility entrances and screens visitors.

--------------

Job Title: On site Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8124212620

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one year of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: The primary purpose of this position is to successfully manage all operations and associates within the client site in order to build a strong relationship with the client, maintain profitability for the employer and hire/train new employees for the client’s site.

--------------

Job Title: Configuration Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8124283000

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and three years of experience

Job Duties: Provide product configuration services for manufacturing operations and processes to meet business needs and requirements. Apply specific functional, working, and general industry knowledge. Develop or contribute to solutions to a variety of problems of moderate scope and complexity. Work independently with some guidance and potentially review or guide activities of more junior employees.