Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 7)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Mechanical Supervisor

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8069319142

Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED and 10 years of experience.

Job Duties: The Mechanical Supervisor drives improved equipment reliability by ensuring all installations/repairs are completed with quality workmanship and per best maintenance practices. The supervisor will assist with the development of solutions to repetitive failures and all other problems that adversely affect plant operations.

-----------

Job Title: Patient Access Team Lead

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8049480307

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Responsible for providing feedback on daily registration processes and staffing issues to the Patient Access Supervisor or Patient Access Manager. Provides assistance to staff level employees as necessary to ensure compliance with department policies and procedures

-----------

Job Title: PDHS/DFCS/CW Administrative Support 3

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8056397597

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and four (4) years of experience

Job Duties: Under broad supervision, performs a variety of general secretarial, clerical, and administrative support functions/processes or a few specialized or essential clerical functions in support of a unit or office and related personnel. May enter data and/or process documents and records. The work includes operating standard office equipment.

-----------

Job Title: Material Handler

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8056156137

Requirements: Applicant must have HS Diploma/GED

Job Duties: The material handler ensures that all materials are moved effectively in the plant, unload raw materials and properly stage materials within the facility using a powered fork truck.

-----------

Job Title: Concrete Finisher

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8053594013

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete structures. Fits together, aligns and sets to grade metal and wooden forms for placement for concrete paving and curbs.

-----------

-----------

Job Title: Warehouse Person

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8058305980

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Responsible for hand building pallets of product for bulk, and route trucks. Each type of loading requires strict attention to order accuracy with respect to loading outgoing trucks and unloading incoming trucks. Works from electronic order system or order sheets to build loads using a forklift and/or electronic pallet jack. Position is responsible for accuracy in loading and complying with shipper/receiver documentation.

-----------

Job Title: Driver – Residential/Recycle

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8058352260

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma, valid Class B driver’s license and one year of experience.

Job Duties: Safely operate residential / recycling collection truck, side-load and/or rear-load truck and ancillary equipment on assigned route to service customers while providing excellent customer service. Deliver solid waste / recyclables to designated disposal / recycling facility.