Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 29)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8029809384

Education: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 years of experience.

Job Duties: Company seeking Administrative Assistant with knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, multi-line phone to assist thriving candy manufacturing company. Good attitude and outstanding customer service skills a must. Work schedule is Monday - Friday from 8am to 5pm.

-------------------

Job Title: Medical Records Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8026032481

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have at least 1 years of experience.

Job Duties: Filing all medical records in alphabetical order adhering to a color-coded system. Filing and attaching medical information in each medical record according to dates of incarceration or date of service. Obtaining physician's signatures on all diagnostic studies. Providing records as requested by health providers and administrative staff. Scheduling appointments with outside consulting health professionals. Preparing monthly statistics. Performing secretarial duties.

-------------------

Job Title: Product Inventory Planner

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8010255499

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have at least 2 years and 1-month experience.

Job Duties: Performs and oversees purchasing functions for the Merchandising Department to include availability of merchandise; reconciles vendor pricing and term differences. Monitors and ensures accurate and balanced inventory levels in the Distribution Centers; monitors and reviews weeks of supply, OTB and Buyers Tool Box. Sets up plans by Distribution Center for groups of sku or families in Buyers Toolbox based off of promotion, historical sales and trends. Processes new product approval sheets and modeling of New Groups and sets up in Buyers Toolbox. Monitors store inventory at the sku level and notifies management of any issues.

-------------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant- RAFB

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8032033307

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Use standard office equipment. Answer questions which could involve interpretation of policies and procedures. Accurately update computerized data files. Formulate correspondence independently and as directed

Represent the department to internal and external individuals and groups, which includes making decisions that affect the department. Provide customer service, screen calls, visitors as well as mail. Maintain office supplies, equipment as well as schedule meetings. Control secure access to the airfield and buildings. Access control of the visitor's gate.

-------------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8030194164

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 years of experience.

Proficient skills in Microsoft Excel, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint.

Job Duties: Serves customers by providing product and service information and resolving product and service problems.

Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions and suggesting information about other products and services. Opens customer accounts by recording account information. Maintains customer records by updating account information. Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint, determining the cause of the problem, selecting, and explaining the best solution to solve the problem, expediting correction or adjustment, and following up to ensure resolution. Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments. Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.

-------------------

Job Title: Material Coordinator - Chemical Management Solutions

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8034529477

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 2 years of relevant experience.

Applicants must be proficient in both Microsoft Office suite and have accuracy using mathematics.

Job Duties: Serve as the day-to-day point of contact for the customer regarding their CMS program with PPG. As such, proactively communicate updates and issues and plan inventory levels based on customer need. Take ownership of the on-site inventory and fully manage its storage and allocation for customer use. Properly manage all transactions to account for inventory receiving, labeling, allocation, and scrapping. Proactively interface with procurement for inventory replenishment.

-------------------

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Chester

Job ID: 8032109887

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Under supervision, maintains custody and security of prisoners and other incarcerated offenders and maintains order within the detention center and other places of detention. Transports offenders to and from correctional facilities. Prepares admission, program, releases, transfers, and other reports. Patrol assigned areas and report any problems.

-------------------

Job Title: Tandem Dump Truck Driver

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7753590163

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Applicants must hold a Class B/CDL Driver’s license.

Applicant must have at least minimal mechanical knowledge of tandem dump truck.

Applicant must be able to drive a straight shift.