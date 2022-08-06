Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 9)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Field Service Technician

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7970460077

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will work in retail stores to install, service, troubleshoot, perform maintenance, and repair Inventory Control and Video equipment.

---------------

Job Title: Grounds Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7980583461

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will perform grounds maintenance and landscaping. Duties include planting flowers, shrubs, trees, moving objects as heavy as 50 lbs., and other duties as assigned

---------------

Job Title: Credit Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7977659410

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties: Will assist with protecting the companies' position in accounts receivable. The credit specialist will focus on the collection and maintenance of customer accounts. The position will support the credit team with upholding quality customer service, professionalism and fostering a positive company image.

---------------

Job Title: Technical Writer

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7958801009

Requirements: Background in mechanical, aerospace, or electrical documentation and ability to obtain and maintain a U.S. SECRET clearance and be subject to a government security investigation.

Job Duties: Will be responsible for all activities related to planning, creating, editing, and authoring Technical Orders, Manuals and Publications for DoD customers.

---------------

Job Title: Handler - Warehouse

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7975954915

Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Job Duties: Will provide movement of packages, documents, dangerous goods and/or supply support in a timely, safe and efficient manner, through effective scan/load methods.

---------------

Job Title: Property Administrator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7975669605

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Supervises, directs, and evaluates assigned staff, processing employee concerns and problems, directing work, counseling, disciplining, and completing employee performance appraisals. Prepares lease proposals/purchase agreements and forwards for approval; monitors and participates with negotiations and/or re-negotiations of leases/purchases.

---------------

Job Title: Programs Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7977685720

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Will perform daily office clerical tasks such as filing, recording, maintaining records, copying, posting, and other similar duties

---------------

Job Title: Sharepoint Technician Lead

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7963105477

Requirements: Associate’s degree and three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Will be responsible for daily routine operations and maintenance of SharePoint (SP) servers. Supports and provides Central Administration duties, configuring SharePoint, patching and updating software to include SharePoint and the OS.