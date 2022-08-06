Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 9)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Field Service Technician
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7970460077
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license
Job Duties: Will work in retail stores to install, service, troubleshoot, perform maintenance, and repair Inventory Control and Video equipment.
---------------
Job Title: Grounds Worker
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7980583461
Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license
Job Duties: Will perform grounds maintenance and landscaping. Duties include planting flowers, shrubs, trees, moving objects as heavy as 50 lbs., and other duties as assigned
---------------
Job Title: Credit Specialist
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7977659410
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience
Job Duties: Will assist with protecting the companies' position in accounts receivable. The credit specialist will focus on the collection and maintenance of customer accounts. The position will support the credit team with upholding quality customer service, professionalism and fostering a positive company image.
---------------
Job Title: Technical Writer
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7958801009
Requirements: Background in mechanical, aerospace, or electrical documentation and ability to obtain and maintain a U.S. SECRET clearance and be subject to a government security investigation.
Job Duties: Will be responsible for all activities related to planning, creating, editing, and authoring Technical Orders, Manuals and Publications for DoD customers.
---------------
Job Title: Handler - Warehouse
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7975954915
Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 50lbs
Job Duties: Will provide movement of packages, documents, dangerous goods and/or supply support in a timely, safe and efficient manner, through effective scan/load methods.
---------------
Job Title: Property Administrator
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7975669605
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: Supervises, directs, and evaluates assigned staff, processing employee concerns and problems, directing work, counseling, disciplining, and completing employee performance appraisals. Prepares lease proposals/purchase agreements and forwards for approval; monitors and participates with negotiations and/or re-negotiations of leases/purchases.
---------------
Job Title: Programs Clerk
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7977685720
Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: Will perform daily office clerical tasks such as filing, recording, maintaining records, copying, posting, and other similar duties
---------------
Job Title: Sharepoint Technician Lead
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7963105477
Requirements: Associate’s degree and three (3) years of experience
Job Duties: Will be responsible for daily routine operations and maintenance of SharePoint (SP) servers. Supports and provides Central Administration duties, configuring SharePoint, patching and updating software to include SharePoint and the OS.
---------------