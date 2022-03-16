Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (March 17)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Track Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7639479994

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The position requires a geographical location within 50 miles of Macon, GA.

Capable of lifting and carrying a minimum of 75 pounds.

Job Duties: Carry and place track materials using hand tools such as tie tongs, rail tongs, rail forks, lining bars, shovels, and jacks. Attach the rail to ties using spike mauls or spike drivers. Remove spikes with claw bars, spike lifters, and spike pullers. Lift, position, handle, remove and install railroad crossties in and around the track structure.

--------------

Job Title: DHS/DFCS/CW Social Services Specialist 1

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7643609712

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Ensures that siblings in foster care are placed together unless a separation is necessary to meet the needs of one of the siblings. Maintains child's connections to his or her neighborhood, community, faith, extended family, tribe, school, and friends. Promotes, supports, and otherwise maintains a positive and nurturing relationship between the child(ren) in care and their biological parents/caretakers by encouraging and facilitating activities and interactions beyond visitation. Documents case management activities within time frames established by policy.

--------------

Job Title: Machinist A-2nd Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7634953203

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Operates two or more production machines working from blueprints, sketches, and route sheets. Contributes to lean initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs. Works with general guidance in a team environment. Sets up and runs production machines. Performs machine operations (including reworking parts) such as cutting, shaping, deburring, forming, drilling, and reaming parts, where the materials, tooling, and sequence of operations have been pre-planned and established. Makes necessary machine adjustments and reports improper functioning or cutting action for correction.

--------------

Job Title: Title Clerk/Accounts Payable Clerk

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7626587813

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Applicants must hold a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Title Clerk will prepare tax, tag and title documents, submit documents to DMV, floor plan, pay off liens on trade in vehicles. Title Clerk will assist in sending deals to financial institutes, remit warranties, file, process invoices from vendors, and other duties as assigned. Title and Accounts Payable Clerk must have experience.

--------------

Job Title: General Clerk II

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7626820453

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Provide clerical and accounting support at the United States Attorney's Office in Macon, Georgia. Process invoices, verify information, record requisitions and orders and process invoices in financial systems, as in place by the office. Analyze and maintain spreadsheets to assist in balancing and reconciling accounts. Answer telephones and visitors when called upon, review and distribute mail, and perform other related clerical duties as assigned.

--------------

Job Title: Sawmill Production

Location: Eatonton

Job ID: 7595889120

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for completing clean-up and ground maintenance of regularly assigned area. Assist with keeping a steady flow of lumber throughout the mill by straightening lumber cross-ups using a pick axe or chain saw, as necessary and any other work-related tasks deemed necessary by the supervisor.

--------------

Job Title: Part-time Retail Merchandiser

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7631086141

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year of experience.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must have reliable transportation to report to locations as scheduled.

Applicants must have access to WIFI Network and Internet.

Job Duties: You will handle all aspects of product merchandising within your assigned stores. You will use a company-issued, hand-held mobile device to replenish, straighten, and track inventory of products. This could include products placed inside the department, or within other areas of the store. You must interact in a professional manner with store employees, store management, and customers while in the store.

--------------

Job Title: Structures Technician

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7631291491

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Completion of Sheet Metal A/C Technical School or equivalent.

Airframe certification required.

Standard Aviation Tool Kit required.

Job Duties: Troubleshoot, inspect and perform maintenance on aircraft sheet metal components, composites and hydraulics. Airframe certification required. Document all work performed per regulations as required. Should demonstrate ability to train other employees/contractors. Adhere to general work rules and company policies and procedures applicable to work area and job functions.