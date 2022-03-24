Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (March 24)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Machinist – Day Maintenance

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and five (3) years of industrial experience as a first-class millwright

Job ID: 7667857406

Will be responsible for troubleshooting and servicing all production and support equipment within the facility in a safe and efficient manner while ensuring minimal downtime.

-------------------

Job Title: Ground Maintenance Worker III

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: One year of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 7667802566

Will be responsible for performing skilled work assignments associated with grounds maintenance of sites under city obligation. Functional supervision over assigned crew in the absence of the supervisor. Will also operate mowing tractors, riding mowers and push mowers, trimmers, edgers and blowers.

-------------------

Title: Commercial Lender

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience

Job ID: 7673002182

Will be responsible for the commercial lending function of the bank. Other responsibilities include working with clients to explain the process and answer questions during the lending process. Will also interact with bank management in discussing the credit risk of loan applicants

-----------------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 7668574246

Primarily responsible for preventative maintenance and repair of the hybrid fiber coax network (HFC), including all of its associated equipment in accordance with the company's Engineering Standards and Network Protection Policy.

-------------------

Job Title: Purchasing Agency

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7620311275

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, two (2) years of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will be responsible for purchasing items for inventory and direct shipment.

-------------------

Job Title: Field Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7677241610

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED

Job Duties: Will resolve cable and Internet issues, and install Spectrum's high-performing cable, TV, Internet, and Voice products throughout the community

-------------------

Job Title: Operator-Entry Level

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7155385226

Education: Applicant must have two years "continuous employment" with the same employer in the last five years and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Entry Level Operator role will work basic entry level jobs operating mobile equipment in various departments within the mill, requiring training on multiple pieces of equipment and multiple processes.

-------------------

Job Title: Information Assurance I

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7680790080

Education: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience

Job Duties: Will conduct security engineering of IA of DoD and Federal Information Systems, which will include developing security requirements, data gathering and documenting system security plans, risk assessments, contingency plans, security test and evaluation plans, and security concepts of operation. Will also develop, review and maintain security policies and standards on commonly deployed systems and generates or reviews DIACAP packages.