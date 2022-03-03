Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (March 3)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Driver/Warehouse

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7532929315

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: Drivers provide the highest levels of customer service by delivering products timely and treating customers with respect. Drivers are important in developing long standing relationships by catering to the needs of our customers and keeping industry in motion while delivering the difference. Drivers also work in our Warehouses.

--------------

Job Title: Caregiver – PCA/CAN/HHA

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7326309377

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: We are looking for caregivers that are either CNA or PCA. If you are not either a CAN or PCA, we will work with you to give you the proper training. Caregivers will work in the homes of our clients to assist with daily activities, such as bathing and bathroom functions, feeding, grooming, medication reminder, and light housekeeping. Caregivers help clients make and keep appointments with doctors and serve as a companion for their clients.

--------------

Job Title: Property Associate

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7408155691

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED.

Job Duties: Performs a variety of clerical duties for the Store Services Department such as greeting visitors, answering incoming calls, relaying messages to staff members, directing visitors/callers to appropriate personnel, providing information and assistance, preparing agendas and calendars, typing letters, memos, and filing. Maintains various files on stores for construction, maintenance, leasing correspondence, vendors, and contractors.

--------------

Job Title: Press Technician - Unwind

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7515784524

Job Duties: Ensures accuracy and compliance of operator documentation involving all aspects of the assigned machines, such as, production reports, specification verification, quality requirements, machine logbooks and checklists. Safely operates a forklift to move roll stock to press. Completes quality checks on rolls before mounting on press. Sets up and maintains auto splicing unit. Scans production order into SAP.

--------------

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7267327932

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and six months to one-year experience operating heavy equipment. Ability to work in a number of diverse locations is pertinent, as work locations my change daily.

Job Duties: Knowledge of how to operate a Bulldozer, Excavator or Loader, spread dirt in fill areas, finish dress to plan specifications, load material from stockpiles or excavations, finish grade with a loader, experience with material handling and moving, GPS machine control knowledge, and backfill trenches and other excavations.

--------------

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7007664854

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicant must have a valid state driver’s license.

Job Duties: Maintain security of rehabilitation institutions. Guard prisoners until released. Pick up and transported. Prisoners. Ensure safety and welfare of the general public and inmates during transportation to various locations. Collect and inventoried all inmate property at booking. Make sure all prisoners are accounted for. Place prisoners in an assigned jail cell and removed them for transportation. Ensure safety and health of prisoners. Supervise the cleaning of the jail and inmate living quarters.

--------------

Job Title: Electrician Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7154927276

Requirements: Applicants must have at least one year of experience.

Applicant must have a valid state driver’s license.

Applicant must have some electrical experience.

Job Duties: Ability to work within a team environment, operating hand and power tools of all types, cleaning and preparing job sites and assisting other workers. Company projects include, but are not limited to, residential and commercial.

--------------

Job Title: Motor Vehicle Operator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7520429518

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year of experience.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Applicant must have a valid state driver’s license.

Applicants must have computer proficiency.

Applicants must have CPR and First Aid Certification.