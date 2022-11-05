Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 12)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Administrative Clerk

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7866873839

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Applicants must have at least 3 years’ experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for the management of specific projects independently related to the School of Engineering. Supports departmental chairs and program supervisors by providing detailed information (reports, data files, etc.) as requested. Works directly with the Registrar's Office in updating the Engineering portion of the catalog and academic annual schedules. Performs other duties as assigned.

-----------------

Job Title: Vehicle Detailer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7754098923

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license; A Commercial Driver’s License including P/S endorsements is preferred.

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Performs routine cleaning and preventive maintenance servicing of all vehicles, golf carts, buses, and equipment. Focuses on preparing fleet vehicles for daily use by ensuring they are fueled, cleaned, and checked for serviceability. Identifies and reports maintenance deficiencies and/or issues to Fleet Coordinator/Vehicle Scheduling and Motor Pool Maintenance Manager.

-----------------

Job Title: Medical Office Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 78222846965

Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of experience.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Hiring an experienced office billing/office manager for physician’s office in Dublin, GA. Must have strong communication skills, excellent customer service, organizational and time management skills. Job duties include: accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, patient billing, insurance, interacting with patients and working together as a team. Trustworthiness is a must.

-----------------

Job Title: Perry Harvest Plant – General Labor

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7870817661

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Working on a production line processing poultry products.

-----------------

Job Title: Laborer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7862522229

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Performs a variety of routine non-machine tasks such as removing forms, filling excavations, placing pipe sections in trench, and assembling sections of pipe, tapping soil, jack hammering, and assisting in the fusing of pipe. Participates in proactive team efforts to achieve departmental and company goal. Provides leadership to others through example and sharing of knowledge/skill. Other unlisted duties will be assigned.

-----------------

Job Title: Apprentice Electrician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7866320809

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Install and repair equipment and fixtures and perform routine maintenance on electrical wiring & systems.

-----------------

Job Title: Family Warehouse Worker/Relief Store Clerk

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7827340049

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have had at least 1 year of experience.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Assists store customers in donating, selecting, and purchasing store items; operates and maintains a cash register; responds to customers questions; maintains the cleanliness and orderliness of the store displays; ensures the security of store items and the cash register; participates in unloading trucks and ensures that all unloaded items are processed and placed in the warehouse in accordance with established policies and procedures; accepts and receipts donations from customers; assists in moving furniture to the sales floor; maintains the neatness and orderliness of the warehouse, dock, and parking lot.

-----------------

Job Title: Office Assistant

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7842635161

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Applicants are required to have language skills in English at Full professional proficiency level.

Job Duties: Answer inbound phone calls promptly during business hours. Respond to any voicemails and/or messages from answering service. Respond to inbound email correspondence. Greet customers and all other visitors to the showroom. Screen incoming leads/potential customers.