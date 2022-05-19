Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 19)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Training Officer
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7887687851
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, three (3) years of experience and a valid driver’s license
Job Duties: Responsible for improving the productivity of an organization’s employees. Responsible for the effective development, coordination, and presentation of training and development programs for all employees. Assess company-wide developmental needs to drive training initiatives. Identify and arrange suitable training solutions for employees. Actively search, creatively design, and implement effective methods to educate, enhance performance and recognize performance.
---------------
Job Title: Housing Sergeant
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7823206185
Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: This position requires supervision of a specific housing area each shift and is responsible for maintaining the security of the facility as well as custody of the inmate population.
---------------
Job Title: Mortgage Originator
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7899669545
Requirements: Associate’s degree and two (2) years of experience
Job Duties: Assist customers with their mortgage lending needs: analyze loan requests and make decisions based on mortgage lending policy.
---------------
Job Title: Assistant Public Defender
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7903649409
Requirements: Juris Doctorate degree and and one (1) year of experience. Must possess and maintain valid State Bar of Georgia license.
Job Duties: Will perform legal/administrative functions associated with providing legal representation to eligible criminal defendants.
---------------
Job Title: Assistant Food Director
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7904408609
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience
Job Duties: The Assistant Food Service Director will plan, direct and coordinate by assisting in the activities associated with running a large food service operation with one or more production kitchens. Supervises a group of team members involved in preparation, serving and clean-up of food service. May also be an identified participant in an On the Job Training program, training for purposes in preparation for an Food Service Director role/promotion.
---------------
Job Title: Patient Care Technician
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7904211009
Requirements: Applicant must have a high school diploma/GED
Job Duties: Will monitor patients before, during and after dialysis treatment including measuring and recording stats, initiating cannulation, patient observations, and hemodialysis machine setup.
---------------
Job Title: Electrician B
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7886294461
Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one year of experience
Job Duties: Will perform routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.
---------------
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator (Sewer)
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7894879473
Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one (1) year of experience and regular driver’s license
Job Duties: This position is responsible for operating a wide variety of assigned complex and heavy-duty construction equipment associated with checking, installing, repairing, and maintaining city sewer lines, mains, man holes, and related components.