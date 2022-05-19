Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 19)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Job Title: Training Officer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7887687851

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, three (3) years of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Responsible for improving the productivity of an organization’s employees. Responsible for the effective development, coordination, and presentation of training and development programs for all employees. Assess company-wide developmental needs to drive training initiatives. Identify and arrange suitable training solutions for employees. Actively search, creatively design, and implement effective methods to educate, enhance performance and recognize performance.

---------------

Job Title: Housing Sergeant

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7823206185

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: This position requires supervision of a specific housing area each shift and is responsible for maintaining the security of the facility as well as custody of the inmate population.

---------------

Job Title: Mortgage Originator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7899669545

Requirements: Associate’s degree and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: Assist customers with their mortgage lending needs: analyze loan requests and make decisions based on mortgage lending policy.

---------------

Job Title: Assistant Public Defender

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7903649409

Requirements: Juris Doctorate degree and and one (1) year of experience. Must possess and maintain valid State Bar of Georgia license.

Job Duties: Will perform legal/administrative functions associated with providing legal representation to eligible criminal defendants.

---------------

Job Title: Assistant Food Director

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7904408609

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: The Assistant Food Service Director will plan, direct and coordinate by assisting in the activities associated with running a large food service operation with one or more production kitchens. Supervises a group of team members involved in preparation, serving and clean-up of food service. May also be an identified participant in an On the Job Training program, training for purposes in preparation for an Food Service Director role/promotion.

---------------

Job Title: Patient Care Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7904211009

Requirements: Applicant must have a high school diploma/GED

Job Duties: Will monitor patients before, during and after dialysis treatment including measuring and recording stats, initiating cannulation, patient observations, and hemodialysis machine setup.

---------------

Job Title: Electrician B

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7886294461

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties: Will perform routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.

---------------

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator (Sewer)

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7894879473

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one (1) year of experience and regular driver’s license