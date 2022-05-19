x
Job Market Thursday

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 19)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title:           Training Officer

Location:           Macon              

Job ID:              7887687851

Requirements:   Bachelor’s degree, three (3) years of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties:        Responsible for improving the productivity of an organization’s employees. Responsible for the effective development, coordination, and presentation of training and development programs for all employees. Assess company-wide developmental needs to drive training initiatives. Identify and arrange suitable training solutions for employees. Actively search, creatively design, and implement effective methods to educate, enhance performance and recognize performance. 

---------------

Job Title:           Housing Sergeant 

Location:           Milledgeville

Job ID:               7823206185

Requirements     Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties:        This position requires supervision of a specific housing area each shift and is responsible for maintaining the security of the facility as well as custody of the inmate population.  

---------------

Job Title:            Mortgage Originator

Location:            Dublin

Job ID:          7899669545

Requirements:   Associate’s degree and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties:        Assist customers with their mortgage lending needs: analyze loan requests and make decisions based on mortgage lending policy.

---------------

Job Title:            Assistant Public Defender

Location:            Warner Robins

Job ID:               7903649409

Requirements:   Juris Doctorate degree and and one (1) year of experience.  Must possess and maintain valid State Bar of Georgia license.

Job Duties:         Will perform legal/administrative functions associated with providing legal representation to eligible criminal defendants. 

---------------

Job Title:        Assistant Food Director

Location:        Macon

Job ID:        7904408609

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience 

Job Duties:      The Assistant Food Service Director will plan, direct and coordinate by assisting in the activities associated with running a large food service operation with one or more production kitchens. Supervises a group of team members involved in preparation, serving and clean-up of food service. May also be an identified participant in an On the Job Training program, training for purposes in preparation for an Food Service Director role/promotion. 

---------------

Job Title:        Patient Care Technician

Location:        Milledgeville

Job ID:            7904211009

Requirements: Applicant must have a high school diploma/GED

Job Duties:      Will monitor patients before, during and after dialysis treatment including measuring and recording stats, initiating cannulation, patient observations, and hemodialysis machine setup.  

---------------

Job Title:           Electrician B

Location:         Dublin

Job ID:        7886294461

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one year of experience

Job Duties:      Will perform routine preventative maintenance on production machinery. Troubleshoot and repair electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and quality related problems.

---------------

Job Title:       Heavy Equipment Operator (Sewer)

Location:       Warner Robins

Job ID:               7894879473

Requirements:  HS diploma/GED, one (1) year of experience and regular driver’s license

Job Duties:       This position is responsible for operating a wide variety of assigned complex and heavy-duty construction equipment associated with checking, installing, repairing, and maintaining city sewer lines, mains, man holes, and related components.

