Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 26)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Landscaper

Location: Juliette

Job ID: 7908336929

Requirements: Applicants must be able to lift 50 lbs.

Job Duties: Mow turf (Ride, push, walk or stand behind mower); prune shrubs & pull weeds; edge hardscapes; weed eat natural areas; blow off leaves, install sod, shrub, pine straw, mulch, trees, and annual flowers. 12 Landscaper positions available. Temporary, full time position from 04/01/2022 through 10/26/2022, 7:30 AM-4:15 PM, 40 hrs./week, overtime varies, Monday-Friday, some Saturdays may be required, schedule varies, start/end times vary. Daily transportation will be provided from a central location to and from worksites in the following counties: Jones, Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Crawford, Monroe, Peach, Bleckley, Twiggs, Putnam, and Greene.

------------------

Job Title: Class A CDL Driver Merchandiser Small Store

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7920158259

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Class A Commercial Driver's License.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

Job Duties: Responsible for delivering and rotating stock, merchandising shelves, racks, equipment, and displays to Company standards.

------------------

Job Title: Human Resources Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7920165159

Education: Applicants must have a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration.

Requirements: Applicants must have had at least 6 years of experience.

Job Duties: Plan, develop and implement a variety of human resource functions to support the attainment of the facility/department goals and objectives. Assist in the resolution of human resource issues and promote enhanced organizational efficiency, communication and understanding.

------------------

Job Title: Production Coordinator

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7921131109

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have computer expertise and proficiency in Microsoft Office (particularly Excel).

Applicants must have strong inventory and production management skills.

Job Duties: Responsible for tightening the outbound supply chain, facilitating on time deliveries, and providing forward forecasts to Sales and Logistics. Coordinate with Sales and Production teams to develop and manage a production schedule for the sawmill, kilns, and planer.

------------------

Job Title: WHS Specialist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7912517659

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Minimum of 1 year in an environmental Health & Safety (EHS) related field.

Knowledge of OSHA regulations specifically 29 CFR 1910.

Job Duties: Promotes a positive culture while complying with company standards and maintaining a safe work environment. Maintains accurate daily, weekly, and monthly metrics to report to onsite management teams and corporate based reporting systems, and supports management's efforts to ensure compliance with all corporate program expectations and applicable federal & state laws.

------------------

Job Title: Data Entry Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7899617765

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Performs data entry for the facility and ensures that all necessary forms are completed and then enters data into the computer system. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

------------------

Job Title: Patient Services Rep II

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7916227659

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least one year of experience.

Job Duties: Draws quality blood samples from patients and prepares those specimens for lab testing while following established practices and procedures, and creates an atmosphere of trust and confidence by explaining procedures to patients.

------------------

Job Title: Industrial Millwright

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7916370229

Job Duties: Preventive maintenance and repair of mill and kiln hot oil systems equipment. Install machinery and equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, and other drawings.