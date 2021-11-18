Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 18)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Fire Alarm Installer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7098314624

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicant must hold a Regular driving license and be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Installing low voltage systems to include but not limited to: installation of devices, installation of cable, mounting and wiring devices for low voltage systems, carry wire, equipment and ladders, use fish tape, unload work trucks and follow instructions.

-------------

Job Title: Groundskeeper

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7004087066

Requirements: Applicant must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Maintaining golf course grounds, which includes mowing greens using tractor mowers, assisting mechanic with routine maintenance, and other related duties.

-------------

Job Title: Assembler/Tester A

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7082146920

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Accurately and efficiently assembles/tests a variety of moderately complex products to achieve

customer quality and on-time delivery schedules. May perform lock wiring, first stage subassembly, and final detailing functions. Works on products that contain mechanical components, single hydraulic systems, and multiple part numbers. Actively contributes to lean initiatives to increase productivity and reduce costs.

-------------

Job Title: Natural Gas Technician in Training

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7102666138

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Perform installation, maintenance, and repairs for natural gas services, work outside in all weather, both above ground and below ground, locate natural gas lines, perform simple sniff tests to determine leaks, maintain records associated with service and repair functions, read and interpret meters and gauges to ensure proper function; repair or replace as needed; assist in turning gas service on and off, and carry out landscape maintenance and traffic control tasks.

-------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7102554848

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Experience using a computer.

Job Duties: Manage the residential email file, print and distribute emails to other CSR's for processing, reply to emails, manage, collect, and distribute faxes to other CSR's, manage and process all quality control emails.

-------------

Job Title: Part Time Administrative Assistant

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7114103496

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Ensure the timely and accurate completion of change requisitions, treatment logs, patient charts, invoices and purchase orders and assist patients with transportation arrangements and physician appointments.

-------------

Job Title: Bank Teller

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7118307884

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operates the teller drawer and performs varied account and customer servicing accountabilities which may include accepting deposits, verifying cash and endorsements, issuing receipts, cashing checks, processing payments and transactions, selling and redeeming U.S. Savings Bonds, issuing cashier's and traveler's checks, escorting customers to safe deposit boxes, processing Treasury Tax & Loan deposits, food stamp deposits and night deposit bags.

-------------

Job Title: Tandem Dump Truck Driver

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6983571464

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years’ experience and hold a Class B/CDL driving license.

Applicants must have at least minimal mechanical knowledge of tandem dump truck.

Applicants must be able to drive a straight shift transmission.

Applicants must be available to work Monday – Saturday.

Applicants must have a clean MVR.