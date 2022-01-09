Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Concrete Finisher

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8290787913

Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete structures. Fits together, aligns and sets to grade metal and wooden forms for placement for concrete paving and curbs.

----------------

Job Title: Industrial Maintenance Millwright

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8291247893

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, two years of experience, driver’s license and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Millwrights repair and perform preventative maintenance on machinery/mechanical equipment in a manufacturing environment. Will correctly, safely, and efficiently use the proper tools, instruments, and gauges required to install, maintain, and troubleshoot mechanical equipment.

----------------

Job Title: Data Entry Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8275608869

Requirements: Applicants must have a High School diploma/GED

Job Duties: This position performs data entry for the facility. It ensures that all necessary forms are completed and then enters data into the computer system. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

----------------

Job Title: Universal Banker

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8299707793

Requirements: Applicant must have HS Diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: Provides excellent customer service by building enduring relationships, selling, communicating, and referring products to meet customer needs while maintaining efficient and accurate transaction processing.

----------------

Job Title: Benefits Specialist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8299943053

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and five (5) years of experience

Job Duties: Daily contact with employees throughout the organization to address benefit questions which includes Payroll Specialist, managers and/or employees.

----------------

Job Title: Juvenile Correction Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8283473067

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Provide support, guidance, and structure for our detained youth by modeling, encouraging, and reinforcing pro-social behaviors to include patience, empathy, cooperation, professionalism, and respect.

----------------

Job Title: Process Operator

Location: East Dublin

Job ID: 8271168687

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Process Operator is responsible for the operation of the computer controlled process equipment, cooker, machinery, and evaluation of any process problems in addition to performing product quality testing.

----------------

Job Title: Parts Admin

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8291891433

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: The Parts Administrator will be responsible for daily monitoring, tracking, and maintaining of all inventory, purchase orders, and invoices. The Parts Administrator will provide recommendations to improve and streamline the inventory process to better service customers while staying in compliance with Company policies and procedures, and with all federal/state regulations.