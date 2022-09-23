Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8262298887

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of customer service experience.

Job Duties: This position interacts with internal and external customers to provide information in response to inquiries about accounts, orders, products, and services.

---------------

Job Title: Production Management Trainee

Location: Eatonton

Job ID: 8250491117

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree.

Job Duties: Responsible for developing comprehensive knowledge of plant operations and manufacturing processes.

---------------

Job Title: Utility Operator

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8245691319

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants must hold a Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Operates power construction equipment such as bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, tractors, and front-end loaders.

---------------

Job Title: Customer Service Representative/Dispatch

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8241709863

Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Schedule and dispatch workers to appropriate locations using our software, email, and telephones. Handle incoming calls, schedule appointments, follow up calls, promote our Planned Maintenance Agreements. Answer customer questions, refer customer complaints / issues to management.

---------------

Job Title: Warehouse Worker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8257640951

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience.

Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing requests, pulls accurate materials and places in appropriate area for customer pick up or delivery, loads and unloads trucks as necessary, and maintains inventory controls through minimizing materials damage and ensuring order accuracy.

---------------

Job Title: Lending Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7886746451

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular driving license.

Applicants must have at least five years of experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for soliciting, negotiating, underwriting and coordinating the closing of major and complex consumer, residential, equipment, SBA, commercial building and business loans in compliance with the Bank’s lending policies and procedures; develops business checking and deposit relationships with customers; and promotes business for the Bank by maintaining good customer relations.

---------------

Job Title: Lead Customer Service Representative

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8241953063

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Accountable for the delivery of exceptional customer service through efficient managing of customer interactions and assumes a role in developing new customer relationship and enhancing existing relationships.

---------------

Job Title: Painter/Blaster

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8254160633

Education: Applicants preferred to have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Computer skills in Microsoft Word/Excel and emailing is a plus. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds and climb elevated heights. DOT license for driving a commercial vehicle.

Job Duties: Will be working as part of a 3-4-man crew. A Painter and Blaster must be versatile and willing to take on different types of projects ranging from cleaning, painting, blasting, and welding repair work on water towers. Must work in a safe manner following safety rules and procedures. This job requires extensive travel.